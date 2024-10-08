APSU Athletics Appoints Riley Bullen as Senior Associate AD and CFO

Clarksville, TN – Riley Bullen, who previously served as the Athletic Business Manager at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, has joined the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department as its Senior Associate Director of Athletics and Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Thursday.

“I am so excited to welcome Riley to Stacheville,” said Harrison. “Riley has done a tremendous job at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, and I am certain she will continue to do a fantastic job as our CFO at Austin Peay State University. I know that Riley will help our department continue to grow in a way that allows us to provide our student-athletes with all the resources they need to pursue the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and compete for championships.”

Bullen spent the past three years at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi (TAMUCC), where she began as an Assistant Athletic Business Manager in September 2021 before being promoted to Athletic Business Manager in June 2022.

At TAMUCC, Bullen oversaw a $15 million annual operating budget and was accountable for all the Islanders’ financial planning and annual budget operations. Bullen directed accounts payable and receivable for the entire athletics department and supervised three other staff members in the TAMUCC Athletics Business office.

“I am so excited to be the next Senior Associate AD and CFO for Austin Peay State University athletics,” said Bullen. “I would like to thank Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison for entrusting me this opportunity to be a Gov. I can’t wait to carry all that I have learned and experienced into this new role and continue to grow and build a strong foundation for student athletes. I also would like to thank all of the Austin Peay staff that have been so welcoming during my transition, I am eager to work alongside each of you. Go Govs!”

Before her time at TAMUCC, Bullen began her career in collegiate athletics at Houston Christian as an athletics department intern. Bullen helped with the Huskies’ end-of-year expense reports for the 2021 financial year and managed university facility rentals for organizations outside of HCU Athletics.

A native of League City, Texas, Bullen played softball at Houston Christian, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing in August 2020. She earned a master’s degree in sports management from Houston Christian in August 2021.