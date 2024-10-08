Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board Celebrates First Graduates of Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) proudly celebrated the inaugural 25 graduates of the Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy (Academia de Hispanos Emprendedores) on Friday, October 4th, 2024.

Thanks to the generous support of the Aspire Clarksville Foundation and a Google Placemakers Grant, each graduate received a personal computer during the ceremony to help them pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

Academia de Hispanos Emprendedores, championed by Maria Jimenez, is a nonprofit that aims to transform lives through education, inspiration, and support tailored to the specific needs of Hispanic entrepreneurs.

The Academy has created a robust ecosystem of support to strengthen the Hispanic business community through, workshops and counseling sessions designed to help entrepreneurs not only survive in the marketplace but thrive and lead in their respective fields. A wide range of services are offered, including specialized courses from business creation and management to advanced digital marketing strategies as well as leadership skill development tools.

“Initiatives that foster business growth, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit in the community are a key priority for the IDB and help diversify our local economy. I am thrilled we could support this effort and look forward to continuing our partnership.” – Josh Ward, Executive Director, Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact and the expertise provided by our faculty to address the unique challenges faced by Hispanic entrepreneurs,” said María Jiménez, General Director of the Academy.” – Maria Jimenez, Academia de Hispanos Emprendedores.

About the Clarksville Montgomery Industrial Development Board

The Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville Montgomery County. The IDB meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are open to the public and notices are posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at https://www.clarksvilletned.com/meetings/.