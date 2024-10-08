Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Recognized for Excellence at 2024 Southeastern Museum Conference

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center was honored with gold, silver, and bronze awards for the 2024 Southeastern Museum Conference.

The Southeastern Museum Conference competitions each year honors outstanding achievements in the use of technology, exhibitions, and creative publications.

These awards recognize not only innovation, but effective design, accessibility, creativity, and the reflection of institutional identity.

The Customs House Museum is the Technology Showcase Winner this year, winning Gold awards in the Digital Marketing category for the “Blog series” written by Meghan Gattignolo, in Gallery Installation digital sign for “Champagne and Chocolate”, and in Media Production for the video, A Monday Moment with Art: The Porter Children.

The Customs House Museum also won a Silver award for the “Flying High” digital sign in the category of Gallery Installation. Sweeping the category of Gallery Installation, the Museum won Bronze for the “Museum at 40” digital sign. In Media Production, Museum at 40 video won a Bronze award.

“We are incredibly proud to have received nine awards at this year’s SEMC Conference, including four Gold. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team. It’s an honor to have our efforts in innovation, design, and storytelling recognized on such a prestigious platform. This achievement inspires us to continue delivering impactful experiences to our community,” said Executive Director Frank Lott.

In the Publications categories, the Customs House Museum won a Gold Award in the poster category for the “2024 Juneteenth Poster”, a Bronze award for Second & Commerce in Magazines and for “Flying High 39 Campaign” for the Campaign category.

The winners will be celebrated at the 2024 Annual Meeting Awards Luncheon on October 23rd, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as in the Winter 2025 Edition of INSIDE SEMC, a digital publication of the Southeastern Museums Conference. This designation will recognize the Customs House Museum’s contribution to professional standards in Southeastern museums.

About the Southeastern Museums Conference

The Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC), a nonprofit membership organization, is an association of museums, museum staff, independent professionals and corporate partners. We focus on the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands.

For more information about the Southeastern Museums Conference, visit www.semcdirect.net/.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org