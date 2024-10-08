Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for October 8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware, the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time-sensitive situation, and we want to start showcasing and highlighting as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be immediately spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Ford is an adult Great Pyrenees. This charming boy is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Pyrenees are called LGD’s Livestock Guardian Dogs. They are fantastic guardians, good with children and love their people. They love outdoor activities and will be great on a ranch or farm as well. Come visit him here at the shelter and see what a wonderful addition he will make to your family.

Compass is a young female Australian CattleDog/Basset Hound/Heeler mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She would love a big fenced yard and lots of toys to keep her busy! She is looking for her forever family. Come for a meet and greet!

Snowball is a young female Great Pyrenees. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Again, these are fantastic LGD’s and will do fine with an active family or living it up on a ranch or farm. She is so sweet and would love to meet you.

Sophia Is yet another young, female Great Pyrenees. She is fully vetted and will be spayed once she is adopted. Great addition to your family.

Lacey is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home.

Julie is a young adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading home with her new family. She gets along well with other cats.

Poppy is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She has the prettiest green eyes that are very hard to ignore. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever family.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control