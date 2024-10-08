Nearly 600 Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Vital Flood Recovery in East Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Nearly 600 Tennessee National Guardsmen, with more than 150 vehicles and construction equipment, continue to support state, county, and local first responders in East Tennessee areas impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene.

These Soldiers and Airmen are providing 24-hour, ground and aerial recovery support to those in need with efforts focused primarily on Carter County, Cocke County, Greene County, Hawkins County, Hamblen County, Johnson County, Unicoi County, and Washington County.

Organized into three task forces, they are working with local emergency managers by assisting with debris clearance, reconnaissance, logistics management, transporting critical supplies, and distributing food, water, and other necessities.

Since flooding began, Task Force Aviation, made-up of flight crews from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, based primarily in Knoxville, have been flying UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support rescue efforts and now relief to communities in need.

They have rescued more than 100 citizens and transported 370 emergency personnel while airlifting more than 125,000 pounds of drinking water, food, medicine, generators, and countless other items to citizens cut-off due to destroyed bridges and damaged roads. These Guardsmen have also flown 16 reconnaissance flights to survey dams, bridges, roadways, and other critical infrastructure to begin repairs.

Joint Task Force Castle, comprised of engineers from Trenton’s 230th Engineer Battalion, Knoxville’s 134th Civil Engineer Squadron, Nashville’s 118th Civil Engineering Squadron, and Memphis’ 164th Airlift Wing, are using bulldozers, dump trucks, chainsaws, skid steer loaders, and other equipment to clear roads and other critical locations. Divided into debris clearance teams, each team deploys to an area, determined by the county emergency managers, and remove wreckage caused by the floods. They have already removed more than 420 truckloads of debris. These engineers have also started rebuilding roads in Greene County.

Guardsmen from Johnson City’s 176th Combat Service Support Battalion have organized Joint Task Force Transportation and are using Medium and Light Medium Tactical Vehicles to transport personnel and supplies in and out of affected areas. So far, they have performed over 185 supply deliveries and distributed over 100,000 pounds of supplies.

They also continue bulk water staging and distribution, and supply distribution, in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties. They currently support eight distribution centers, have delivered nine, 400-gallon water buffalos to be used for showers and latrines, and are operating a Tactical Water Purification System, with three additional 2,000-gallon and one 900-gallon water storage system. The Tactical Water Purification System began operating in Mountain City and is supplying over 30,000 gallons of potable water to distribute to high-need communities.

All these missions are being coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Emergency Operations Center, which was established prior to Hurricane Helene making landfall. The JEOC operates continuously to manage the response of National Guard forces, communicate with partner agencies, and rapidly deploy emergency response assets requested through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.