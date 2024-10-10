Austin Peay State University Soccer Prepares for Stetson in Pivotal Late-Season ASUN Matchup

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its second-straight four-point weekend, Austin Peay State University’s soccer team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference foe Stetson in a Thursday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (5-4-4, 3-1-2 ASUN) earned a 4-1 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday. The four goals were tied for the APSU Govs’ highest-scoring performance since a 10-goal game against Alabama State in September 2015. APSU’s four goalscorers in the win over the Dolphins also are its most since tallying seven in that match against ASU.

Nine Govs have found the back of the net this season, with senior midfielder Alec Baumgardt leading the group with five goals. The Federal Way, Washington native also leads the team with 11 points, 44 shots, and 15 shots on goal.

Baumgardt netted APSU’s fourth goal against the Dolphins, Sunday. The score moved her into a tie for seventh all-time in goals with 15 in her career, while also moving into a tie for eighth all-time in points with 36, tying her with Natalia Ariza.

Katie Bahn logged all 180 goalkeeper minutes for APSU last week, going 1-0-1 over the week. Bahn made six saves on 24 shots faced while allowing just a pair of goals.

Entering Week 4 of ASUN play, Austin Peay State University is tied for fourth in the league standings with 11 points. They will face Lipscomb – also with 11 points – in the regular-season finale in Clarksville on October 25th.

First-year head coach Jamie Souza leads Stetson (7-7, 2-4 ASUN). The Hatters are coming off back-to-back 1-0 victories against West Georgia at Queens.

Stetson is third in the ASUN with 20 goals scored and are led by Lea Alexander’s five scores thus far. Between the pipes, Ashleigh Wise has played all but 19 minutes thus far, where she has made 62 saves and allowed 21 goals. She ranks Top 5 among ASUN goalkeepers in goals-against average (1.5, fifth), save percentage (.747, third), shutouts (four, fourth), and saves per game (4.4, fifth).

The Austin Peay State University soccer team remains at Morgan Brothers Field and hosts Florida Gulf Coast in a Sunday 1:00pm match for “Senior Day.”