Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Announces Tax Relief for Hurricane Helene Victims in Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Revenue announced four tax relief measures for Tennessee businesses and individuals affected by Hurricane Helene.

Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal due dates for those businesses located in a designated disaster area resulting from Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Department of Revenue has extended the franchise and excise tax filing and payment due dates to May 1st, 2025, for all taxpayers located in Carter County, Cocke County, Greene County, Hamblen County, Hawkins County, Johnson County, Unicoi County, and Washington County.

Additionally, the department will extend the franchise tax Schedule G refund filing deadline for businesses located in these counties to May 1st. These extensions will be applied automatically.

Tennessee residents whose primary residence was damaged or destroyed due to Helene can also apply for a sales tax refund of up to $2,500 on major appliances, residential furniture, or residential building supplies.  A person can file only one claim per residence.  

Read more information on the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website.

The department will also approve, on a case-by-case basis, tax extension requests from affected taxpayers for other taxes.  Affected businesses should email requests to Revenue.DisasterExtension@tn.gov and include the business name, entity ID or Tennessee account number, business location, and a brief description of the impact.

For more information, please read this important notice

