APSU Men’s Basketball’s Sai Witt and Isaac Haney Shine in Preseason ASUN Selections, Team Ranked 2nd

Jacksonville, FL – For the first time in its Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Era, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team had multiple student-athletes named Preseason All-ASUN Conference selections with Sai Witt and Isaac Haney earning the preseason honor. The Governors also were picked to finish second in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll and third in the ASUN Preseason Media Poll, Thursday.

The reigning ASUN Conference Sixth Man of the Year and the Govs’ third-leading scorer from the 2023-24 campaign, Witt averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Witt hauled in a team-best 190 rebounds, including 97 on the offensive end, while picking up a team-best five double-doubles.

The Kansas City, Missouri native excelled against the ASUN a season ago, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 offensive rebounds per game, and shot 59.2% from the floor in regular-season and postseason games against ASUN opponents. He had 16 double-figure scoring performances and five 25-point outings against ASUN teams, and including a season-high 30 points in a double-overtime win against North Florida (2/3/24).

Witt’s 30-point night against the Ospreys was the first of nine-straight double-figure scoring performances, while he finished the season scoring at least 10 points in 11-of-12 games. That season-ending stretch included 28 points in the 2024 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship game against Stetson (3/10/24).

Four of Witt’s five double-doubles came against the ASUN, while he tallied a season-high 11 rebounds in wins against Central Arkansas (2/15/24), and Bellarmine, (3/1/24).

Haney started 18-of-23 games last season, averaging 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and shot 42.8% and 37.8% from the field and three-point range, respectively.

After becoming eligible in mid-December due to the NCAA’s new multi-time transfer rule, Haney averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game in conference play.

The West Plains, Missouri native had 11 double-figure scoring performances and four 20-point games against the ASUN, while scoring a season-high 32 points in a win at North Alabama (2/17/24).

Witt and Haney are the APSU Govs’ second and third all-time selections to the ASUN Preseason All-ASUN Team following DeMarcus Sharp’s recognition by the league prior to last season.

Austin Peay State University was picked to finish second by the league’s coaches and third by the media after being tabbed eighth and 11th, respectively, in the two polls last season.

The Governors were the runner-up in the 2024 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship a season ago after finishing fourth in the regular season and going 10-6 during the ASUN slate in head coach Corey Gipson‘s inaugural season at the helm of his alma mater.

The Governors’ 10-win improvement from the 2022-23 season was the best in the league and Top 20 in Division I last season. APSU’s 14 home wins also were tied for the best in the ASUN and matched the program-record mark in the first season on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University – who earned a pair of first-place votes in the coaches poll and tallied 110 points – is proceeded only by Lipscomb’s eight first-place votes and 138 points. It is followed by North Alabama (108 points), Eastern Kentucky (106), and Jacksonville (98) to round out the Top 5.

The APSU Govs earned nine first-place votes and picked up 516 points in the media poll. Lipscomb again was picked to win the league with 591 points and 27 first-place votes, while Eastern Kentucky tallied six-place votes with 528 points to place second.



Witt, Haney, and the rest of the Governors officially tip off the 2024-25 season against Union, November 4th, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Tipoff times for the full schedule will be released at a later date.

2024-25 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors

Preseason Player of the Year: Robert McCray V, Jacksonville

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Keeshawn Kellman, FGCU

Preseason All-ASUN

Devontae Blanton, Eastern Kentucky^

Keeshawn Kellman, Florida Gulf Coast^

Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb^

Will Pruitt, Lipscomb^

Isaac Haney , Austin Peay

Sai Witt , Austin Peay

Ben Johnson, Bellarmine

Robert McCray V, Jacksonville

Jacari Lane, North Alabama

Daniel Ortiz, North Alabama

^ – denotes a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-ASUN Team

2024-25 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Polls

ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

Pl. Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Lipscomb (8) 138

2. Austin Peay (2) 110

3. North Alabama (1) 108

4. Eastern Kentucky 106

5. Jacksonville 98

6. Florida Gulf Coast 94

7. North Florida (1) 74

8. Stetson 69

9. Queens 44

10. Bellarmine 38

11. Central Arkansas 37

12. West Georgia 20

ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

Pl. Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Lipscomb (27) 591

2. EKU (6) 528

3. Austin Peay (9) 516

4. FGCU (3) 429

5. North Alabama (3) 420

6. Stetson (3) 381

7. North Florida 363

8. Jacksonville (3) 330

9. Queens 246

10. Central Arkansas 171

11. Bellarmine 153

12. West Georgia 84

