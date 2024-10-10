52.7 F
Austin Peay State University to hold Fall Native Plant Sale throughout October

Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Following the success of its spring native plant sale, Austin Peay State University (APSU) is hosting a fall native tree sale this month to help the community purchase native trees during prime planting season.

Twenty-two native species are available in 1-gallon ($12.00) and 3-gallon pots ($18.00). They can be ordered online here and will be available for pickup on Friday, November 8th from 9:00pm until 4:00pm and on Sunday, November 10th from noon to 4:00pm at the corner of Farris Street and Eighth Street on campus.

Native trees play an important role in the lives of our native pollinators. The popular zebra swallowtail species relies upon the pawpaw tree as its host plant for caterpillars to eat and grow into butterflies, while oak trees are the host plant for hundreds of butterflies and moths. On the other hand, the popular non-native crepe myrtles are not host plants for any butterfly or moth species.

“The biological impact of the right tree in the right place can improve the quality of life for hundreds of species in a half-acre lot, especially the humans,” said Michelle Rogers, the organizer of Clarksville-Montgomery County’s Healthy Yards initiative.

Healthy Yards encourages citizens to expand biodiversity by planting at least three native plants in their yards. Recent years have seen an increase in severe weather and downed trees in Clarksville, making it a perfect time of year to replace lost canopy with native tree species.

All trees sold come from APSU’s campus, and proceeds will support the university’s outdoor education center programs offered through Community Engagement & Sustainability.

