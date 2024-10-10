Austin Peay State University Volleyball Hosts Central Arkansas, North Alabama in Crucial ASUN Homestand

Clarksville, TN – Atlantic Sun Conference play continues as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hosts Central Arkansas and North Alabama, Friday and Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors are coming off of losses to both Lipscomb and West Georgia.

Central Arkansas is undefeated in ASUN play, most recently taking 3-1 wins against Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky. North Alabama is 3-1 in ASUN matchups, with their only loss being to Central Arkansas.

The series between the Governors and Sugar Bears is tied at 2-2. The last matchup was a 3-2 Governor win in Clarksville, November 10th.

North Alabama leads the all time series, 2-1. The last meeting was a 3-0 North Alabama win in Clarksville on November 11th.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita leads the Austin Peay State University with 41.0 blocks. Her 84 kills rank third on the team.

Sarah Carnathan’s 124 kills lead the APSU Govs. She is fifth on the team with 19.0 blocks.

Tayler Baron is first on the team with 230 digs. Her 64 assists rank third.

Kayleigh Ryan leads Austin Peay State University with 202 assists.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida, November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson, October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas on November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Supporting Item

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis on September 15th in a four-set decision.

Inside The Series

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

SERIES: 2-2

LAST MEETING: 3-2 Governor win in Clarksville, November 10th.

NORTH ALABAMA

SERIES: UNA leads, 2-1

LAST MEETING: 3-0 Lion win in Clarksville, November 11th.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team takeoffs to Jacksonville, Florida to take on Jacksonville and North Florida, October 18th-19th.