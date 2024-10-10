50.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Clarksville Living Magazine wins Best Publication/Magazine at 2024 Best of Clarksville

Congratulations to all of the 2024 Best of Clarksville Winners

By Mark Haynes
2024 Best of Clarksville winner for Best Publication/Magazine is Clarksville Living Magazine. (L to R) D.C. Thomas, Tony Centonze, Terri Wilson and Mark Haynes. (Joshua Peltz Photography & Design)
Best of Clarksville 2024Clarksville, TN – Last week, Governor’s Square Mall was buzzing with excitement as the community gathered for the 28th annual Best of Clarksville 2024 event. Attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite local businesses, and the winners were crowned the BEST OF CLARKSVILLE in their respective categories.

One standout winner of the night was Clarksville Living Magazine, which secured the title of Best Publication/Magazine for the second year in a row! This back-to-back win highlights the publication’s exceptional service and strong connection to the Clarksville community.

“Winning Best of Clarksville is an incredible affirmation that our readers value and support us. It shows that our efforts to deliver compelling local stories and event coverage are being seen and appreciated. With each issue, we work hard to raise the bar, and we believe every new edition is our best yet,” stated Tony Centonze, Publisher of Clarksville Living Magazine.

We are deeply committed to serving our community, and our mission is to inform, inspire, and connect with our readers. Earning this award again not only reinforces our dedication to excellence but also strengthens the bond we have with the community we proudly represent,” Centonze said. “A heartfelt thank you from Linda, Tony, Mark, and the entire Clarksville Living Magazine team!”

The Best of Clarksville event isn’t just about celebrating local businesses; it’s also a powerful non-profit fundraiser. Held on the first Thursday of October each year, the event showcases local businesses through online nominations and onsite voting while raising vital funds for local charities. This year’s proceeds will support amazing causes like the Dream Factory, S.A.F.E. Soldiers & Families Embraced, and Purrfect Paws.

The atmosphere was electric as attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and nominees all came together to celebrate Clarksville’s vibrant business community. With 100% of the event’s proceeds going to charity, it was a night of recognition and one filled with the spirit of giving.

Congratulations to all the 2024 Best of Clarksville winners, and thank you to everyone who came out and made this community event a tremendous success! Here’s to another incredible year of supporting local businesses and making Clarksville shine!

For more information on Best of Clarksville, visit their website at https://bestofclarksville.weebly.com/

Photo Gallery

2024 Best of Clarksville Winners

Best Alarm Company
Vector Security
 
Best Antique/Collectibles Store
Miss Lucille’s Marketplace


 
Best Apartment Community
Bristol Ridge

Best Asphalt/Concrete Company
United Concrete and More
 
Best Assisted Living Facility
Arcadia Senior Living
 
Best Attorney
Taylor Dahl
 
Best Auto Dealership
Fort Campbell Auto Sales
 
Best Bail Bonds Company
911 Bail Bonding
 
Best Bakery/Cupcake Shop/Donuts
Driving You Donuts
 
Best Bank
Legends Bank
 
Best Bar/Nightclub/Pub
Clarksville’s 3rd Base

Best Barber
Kayla Jean
 
Best Barber Shop
True Gentleman Barbershop


 
Best Bargain Store
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
 
Best Basement Waterproofing Company
Frontier Foundation & Crawl Space Repair
 
Best Builder
Hawkins Homes
 
Best Cabinet Shop
Jodi’s Cabinets 

Best Car Salesperson
Jakob Curtis
 
Best Car Wash Company
Screaming Eagle Car Wash

Best Caterer
Simply Catering by Lisa
 
Best CBD Shop
Emerald City CBD
 
Best Chain Restaurant
Drake’s
 
Best Childcare Center
Golden Apple Early Learning Center


 
Best Chiropractor
Elevation Chiropractic
 
Best Cleaning Service
Dawn’z Dirt B Gone
 
Best Clothing Boutique
Charming Lane Boutique
 
Best Clothing Resale Shop
Plato’s Closet

Best Coffeeshop
Khairos Coffee

Best College
Nashville State Community College

Best Computer/Cell Phone Repair Company
N&F Computers

Best Credit Union
Altra Federal Credit Union
 
Best Dance Studio
Natalie’s Dance Network
 
Best Dental Clinic
Sango Family Dentistry


 
Best Dermatologist
Skin Solutions Dermatology
 
Best Distillery
Leatherwood Distillery
 
Best Dog Groomer
Michelle Worthy

Best Dog Trainer
D & C Dog Training

Best Employer <50 Employees
Singletary Construction

Best Employer 50-100 Employees
City Forum
 
Best Employer 100+ Employees
Legends Bank

Best Equipment Rental Company
Sun Belt Rentals

Best Family Entertainment
The City Forum

Best Financial Planning Company
Financial Planning Center, LLP


 
Best Flooring/Carpet/Tile Company
Androw’s Flooring

Best Food Truck
Driving You Donuts
 
Best Furniture Store
Rooms For Less

Best Garage Door Company
Smith’s Garage Door
 
Best Gutter Company
The Gutter Professionals
 
Best Gym/Fitness Center
Burn Boot Camp
 
Best Hair Salon
Bombshells Color Bar and Spa
 
Best Hair Stylist
Carina Janis
 
Best Hardscape Company
Lanier Lawn & Landscaping
 
Best Heating and Cooling Company
Action Air


 
Best Holistic Healthcare
Fluidity IV Therapy

Best Home Based Business
Meg’s Macs
 
Best Home Inspection Company
Hamaker Home Inspections
 
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Michaels Pizza and More
 
Best In-Home Care Company
First Light Home Care
 
Best Insurance Company
Geico Local Agency – Daniel Ingram
 
Best Jewelry Store
Mackenzie and Smiley
 
Best Lash Artist
Hannah Grace

Best Lawn Care Company
Lanier Lawn & Landscaping

Best Local Brewery
Old Abe’s Brewhouse

Best Local Restaurant
Dock 17
 
Best Martial Arts Studio
Harris Holt Martial Arts
 
Best Massage Therapist
Sherry Bickert
 
Best Medical Spa
Bella Med Spa

Best Medical/Health Office
Premier Medical Group

Best Mortgage Company
Gershman Mortgage
 
Best Motorcycle/ATV Shop
Fort Campbell Auto Sales
 
Best Moving Company
4th Quarter Moving Solutions


 
Best Nail Salon
Bombshells Color Bar Spa – Mikayla Carmichael
 
Best New Business (> one year)
Blake Veterinary Clinic
 
Best Nutrition/Supplement Shop
Nutrishop Clarksville
 
Best Optometrist
Clarksville Eye Clinic
 
Best Orthodontic Clinic
Green Orthodontics
 
Best Painting Company
The Harris Company

Best Personal Trainer
Kayla Martin
 
Best Pet Boarding
Ruff Life Resort
 
Best Pet Grooming
The Pet Studio
 
Best Pharmacy
Sango Pharmacy


 
Best Photographer
Crystal Eisenhofer
 
Best Photography Studio
Freeze The Moment 4Ever
 
Best Pizza
Michaels Pizza and More
 
Best Plumbing Business
Reynolds Plumbing
 
Best Pool Builder
AR Pools, Stoneworks & Outdoor Living
 
Best Porta Pottie/Septic Company
Stinky Pinky

Best Private School
Chapel Hill Christian Academy
 
Best Property Management Company
KMG Properties
 
Best Publication/Magazine
Clarksville Living Magazine
 
Best Real Estate Agent
Cristen Bell


 
Best Real Estate Company
Century 21
 
Best Real Estate Team
Tennessee’s Elite
 
Best Retirement/Independent Living Facility
Arcadia Senior Living
 
Best Roofing Company
Powco
 
Best Sandwich Shop
Wicked Good Sandwiches
 
Best Screen Print/Embroidery Shop
Molly Bees’s Tees & Embroidery
 
Best Seasonal Service/Business
Brite Time
 
Best Shoe Store
French’s Shoes and Boots
 
Best Sign Shop
Fastsigns
 
Best Spa/Beauty Treatment
Gemstone Revival


 
Best Steak Restaurant
Edward’s Steakhouse
 
Best Storage Facility
Stor-Alot Self Storage
 
Best Tan/Spray Tan Business
Hannah Greene Esthetics
 
Best Tattoo Artist
Dizzy

Best Tattoo Studio
Love Blood Ink Tattoo
 
Best Therapist
Ellie Mental Health
 
Best Title Company
Governor’s Land & Title
 
Best Towing/Wrecker Service
Beachaven Auto Care & Towing
 
Best Trash Service
Stinky Pinky
 
Best Vapor Store
Evolve Smoke Shop


 
Best Veterinarian Clinic
Blake Veterinarian Clinic
 
Best Water Restoration Company
Knott’s Property Restoration
 
Best Wedding Vendor
Simply Catering by Lisa
 
Best Wings
Dream Wingz 

