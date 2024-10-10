Clarksville Living Magazine wins Best Publication/Magazine at 2024 Best of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Last week, Governor’s Square Mall was buzzing with excitement as the community gathered for the 28th annual Best of Clarksville 2024 event. Attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite local businesses, and the winners were crowned the BEST OF CLARKSVILLE in their respective categories.
One standout winner of the night was Clarksville Living Magazine, which secured the title of Best Publication/Magazine for the second year in a row! This back-to-back win highlights the publication’s exceptional service and strong connection to the Clarksville community.
“Winning Best of Clarksville is an incredible affirmation that our readers value and support us. It shows that our efforts to deliver compelling local stories and event coverage are being seen and appreciated. With each issue, we work hard to raise the bar, and we believe every new edition is our best yet,” stated Tony Centonze, Publisher of Clarksville Living Magazine.
We are deeply committed to serving our community, and our mission is to inform, inspire, and connect with our readers. Earning this award again not only reinforces our dedication to excellence but also strengthens the bond we have with the community we proudly represent,” Centonze said. “A heartfelt thank you from Linda, Tony, Mark, and the entire Clarksville Living Magazine team!”
The Best of Clarksville event isn’t just about celebrating local businesses; it’s also a powerful non-profit fundraiser. Held on the first Thursday of October each year, the event showcases local businesses through online nominations and onsite voting while raising vital funds for local charities. This year’s proceeds will support amazing causes like the Dream Factory, S.A.F.E. Soldiers & Families Embraced, and Purrfect Paws.
The atmosphere was electric as attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and nominees all came together to celebrate Clarksville’s vibrant business community. With 100% of the event’s proceeds going to charity, it was a night of recognition and one filled with the spirit of giving.
Congratulations to all the 2024 Best of Clarksville winners, and thank you to everyone who came out and made this community event a tremendous success! Here’s to another incredible year of supporting local businesses and making Clarksville shine!
For more information on Best of Clarksville, visit their website at https://bestofclarksville.weebly.com/
2024 Best of Clarksville Winners
Best Alarm Company
Vector Security
Best Antique/Collectibles Store
Miss Lucille’s Marketplace
Best Apartment Community
Bristol Ridge
Best Asphalt/Concrete Company
United Concrete and More
Best Assisted Living Facility
Arcadia Senior Living
Best Attorney
Taylor Dahl
Best Auto Dealership
Fort Campbell Auto Sales
Best Bail Bonds Company
911 Bail Bonding
Best Bakery/Cupcake Shop/Donuts
Driving You Donuts
Best Bank
Legends Bank
Best Bar/Nightclub/Pub
Clarksville’s 3rd Base
Best Barber
Kayla Jean
Best Barber Shop
True Gentleman Barbershop
Best Bargain Store
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Best Basement Waterproofing Company
Frontier Foundation & Crawl Space Repair
Best Builder
Hawkins Homes
Best Cabinet Shop
Jodi’s Cabinets
Best Car Salesperson
Jakob Curtis
Best Car Wash Company
Screaming Eagle Car Wash
Best Caterer
Simply Catering by Lisa
Best CBD Shop
Emerald City CBD
Best Chain Restaurant
Drake’s
Best Childcare Center
Golden Apple Early Learning Center
Best Chiropractor
Elevation Chiropractic
Best Cleaning Service
Dawn’z Dirt B Gone
Best Clothing Boutique
Charming Lane Boutique
Best Clothing Resale Shop
Plato’s Closet
Best Coffeeshop
Khairos Coffee
Best College
Nashville State Community College
Best Computer/Cell Phone Repair Company
N&F Computers
Best Credit Union
Altra Federal Credit Union
Best Dance Studio
Natalie’s Dance Network
Best Dental Clinic
Sango Family Dentistry
Best Dermatologist
Skin Solutions Dermatology
Best Distillery
Leatherwood Distillery
Best Dog Groomer
Michelle Worthy
Best Dog Trainer
D & C Dog Training
Best Employer <50 Employees
Singletary Construction
Best Employer 50-100 Employees
City Forum
Best Employer 100+ Employees
Legends Bank
Best Equipment Rental Company
Sun Belt Rentals
Best Family Entertainment
The City Forum
Best Financial Planning Company
Financial Planning Center, LLP
Best Flooring/Carpet/Tile Company
Androw’s Flooring
Best Food Truck
Driving You Donuts
Best Furniture Store
Rooms For Less
Best Garage Door Company
Smith’s Garage Door
Best Gutter Company
The Gutter Professionals
Best Gym/Fitness Center
Burn Boot Camp
Best Hair Salon
Bombshells Color Bar and Spa
Best Hair Stylist
Carina Janis
Best Hardscape Company
Lanier Lawn & Landscaping
Best Heating and Cooling Company
Action Air
Best Holistic Healthcare
Fluidity IV Therapy
Best Home Based Business
Meg’s Macs
Best Home Inspection Company
Hamaker Home Inspections
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Michaels Pizza and More
Best In-Home Care Company
First Light Home Care
Best Insurance Company
Geico Local Agency – Daniel Ingram
Best Jewelry Store
Mackenzie and Smiley
Best Lash Artist
Hannah Grace
Best Lawn Care Company
Lanier Lawn & Landscaping
Best Local Brewery
Old Abe’s Brewhouse
Best Local Restaurant
Dock 17
Best Martial Arts Studio
Harris Holt Martial Arts
Best Massage Therapist
Sherry Bickert
Best Medical Spa
Bella Med Spa
Best Medical/Health Office
Premier Medical Group
Best Mortgage Company
Gershman Mortgage
Best Motorcycle/ATV Shop
Fort Campbell Auto Sales
Best Moving Company
4th Quarter Moving Solutions
Best Nail Salon
Bombshells Color Bar Spa – Mikayla Carmichael
Best New Business (> one year)
Blake Veterinary Clinic
Best Nutrition/Supplement Shop
Nutrishop Clarksville
Best Optometrist
Clarksville Eye Clinic
Best Orthodontic Clinic
Green Orthodontics
Best Painting Company
The Harris Company
Best Personal Trainer
Kayla Martin
Best Pet Boarding
Ruff Life Resort
Best Pet Grooming
The Pet Studio
Best Pharmacy
Sango Pharmacy
Best Photographer
Crystal Eisenhofer
Best Photography Studio
Freeze The Moment 4Ever
Best Pizza
Michaels Pizza and More
Best Plumbing Business
Reynolds Plumbing
Best Pool Builder
AR Pools, Stoneworks & Outdoor Living
Best Porta Pottie/Septic Company
Stinky Pinky
Best Private School
Chapel Hill Christian Academy
Best Property Management Company
KMG Properties
Best Publication/Magazine
Clarksville Living Magazine
Best Real Estate Agent
Cristen Bell
Best Real Estate Company
Century 21
Best Real Estate Team
Tennessee’s Elite
Best Retirement/Independent Living Facility
Arcadia Senior Living
Best Roofing Company
Powco
Best Sandwich Shop
Wicked Good Sandwiches
Best Screen Print/Embroidery Shop
Molly Bees’s Tees & Embroidery
Best Seasonal Service/Business
Brite Time
Best Shoe Store
French’s Shoes and Boots
Best Sign Shop
Fastsigns
Best Spa/Beauty Treatment
Gemstone Revival
Best Steak Restaurant
Edward’s Steakhouse
Best Storage Facility
Stor-Alot Self Storage
Best Tan/Spray Tan Business
Hannah Greene Esthetics
Best Tattoo Artist
Dizzy
Best Tattoo Studio
Love Blood Ink Tattoo
Best Therapist
Ellie Mental Health
Best Title Company
Governor’s Land & Title
Best Towing/Wrecker Service
Beachaven Auto Care & Towing
Best Trash Service
Stinky Pinky
Best Vapor Store
Evolve Smoke Shop
Best Veterinarian Clinic
Blake Veterinarian Clinic
Best Water Restoration Company
Knott’s Property Restoration
Best Wedding Vendor
Simply Catering by Lisa
Best Wings
Dream Wingz