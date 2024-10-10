Clarksville Living Magazine wins Best Publication/Magazine at 2024 Best of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Last week, Governor’s Square Mall was buzzing with excitement as the community gathered for the 28th annual Best of Clarksville 2024 event. Attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite local businesses, and the winners were crowned the BEST OF CLARKSVILLE in their respective categories.

One standout winner of the night was Clarksville Living Magazine, which secured the title of Best Publication/Magazine for the second year in a row! This back-to-back win highlights the publication’s exceptional service and strong connection to the Clarksville community.

“Winning Best of Clarksville is an incredible affirmation that our readers value and support us. It shows that our efforts to deliver compelling local stories and event coverage are being seen and appreciated. With each issue, we work hard to raise the bar, and we believe every new edition is our best yet,” stated Tony Centonze, Publisher of Clarksville Living Magazine.

We are deeply committed to serving our community, and our mission is to inform, inspire, and connect with our readers. Earning this award again not only reinforces our dedication to excellence but also strengthens the bond we have with the community we proudly represent,” Centonze said. “A heartfelt thank you from Linda, Tony, Mark, and the entire Clarksville Living Magazine team!”

The Best of Clarksville event isn’t just about celebrating local businesses; it’s also a powerful non-profit fundraiser. Held on the first Thursday of October each year, the event showcases local businesses through online nominations and onsite voting while raising vital funds for local charities. This year’s proceeds will support amazing causes like the Dream Factory, S.A.F.E. Soldiers & Families Embraced, and Purrfect Paws.

The atmosphere was electric as attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and nominees all came together to celebrate Clarksville’s vibrant business community. With 100% of the event’s proceeds going to charity, it was a night of recognition and one filled with the spirit of giving.

Congratulations to all the 2024 Best of Clarksville winners, and thank you to everyone who came out and made this community event a tremendous success! Here’s to another incredible year of supporting local businesses and making Clarksville shine!

For more information on Best of Clarksville, visit their website at https://bestofclarksville.weebly.com/

Photo Gallery

2024 Best of Clarksville Winners

Best Alarm Company

Vector Security



Best Antique/Collectibles Store

Miss Lucille’s Marketplace





Best Apartment Community

Bristol Ridge

Best Asphalt/Concrete Company

United Concrete and More



Best Assisted Living Facility

Arcadia Senior Living



Best Attorney

Taylor Dahl



Best Auto Dealership

Fort Campbell Auto Sales



Best Bail Bonds Company

911 Bail Bonding



Best Bakery/Cupcake Shop/Donuts

Driving You Donuts



Best Bank

Legends Bank



Best Bar/Nightclub/Pub

Clarksville’s 3rd Base

Best Barber

Kayla Jean



Best Barber Shop

True Gentleman Barbershop





Best Bargain Store

Habitat for Humanity ReStore



Best Basement Waterproofing Company

Frontier Foundation & Crawl Space Repair



Best Builder

Hawkins Homes



Best Cabinet Shop

Jodi’s Cabinets

Best Car Salesperson

Jakob Curtis



Best Car Wash Company

Screaming Eagle Car Wash

Best Caterer

Simply Catering by Lisa



Best CBD Shop

Emerald City CBD



Best Chain Restaurant

Drake’s



Best Childcare Center

Golden Apple Early Learning Center





Best Chiropractor

Elevation Chiropractic



Best Cleaning Service

Dawn’z Dirt B Gone



Best Clothing Boutique

Charming Lane Boutique



Best Clothing Resale Shop

Plato’s Closet

Best Coffeeshop

Khairos Coffee

Best College

Nashville State Community College

Best Computer/Cell Phone Repair Company

N&F Computers

Best Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union



Best Dance Studio

Natalie’s Dance Network



Best Dental Clinic

Sango Family Dentistry





Best Dermatologist

Skin Solutions Dermatology



Best Distillery

Leatherwood Distillery



Best Dog Groomer

Michelle Worthy

Best Dog Trainer

D & C Dog Training

Best Employer <50 Employees

Singletary Construction

Best Employer 50-100 Employees

City Forum



Best Employer 100+ Employees

Legends Bank

Best Equipment Rental Company

Sun Belt Rentals

Best Family Entertainment

The City Forum

Best Financial Planning Company

Financial Planning Center, LLP





Best Flooring/Carpet/Tile Company

Androw’s Flooring

Best Food Truck

Driving You Donuts



Best Furniture Store

Rooms For Less

Best Garage Door Company

Smith’s Garage Door



Best Gutter Company

The Gutter Professionals



Best Gym/Fitness Center

Burn Boot Camp



Best Hair Salon

Bombshells Color Bar and Spa



Best Hair Stylist

Carina Janis



Best Hardscape Company

Lanier Lawn & Landscaping



Best Heating and Cooling Company

Action Air





Best Holistic Healthcare

Fluidity IV Therapy

Best Home Based Business

Meg’s Macs



Best Home Inspection Company

Hamaker Home Inspections



Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Michaels Pizza and More



Best In-Home Care Company

First Light Home Care



Best Insurance Company

Geico Local Agency – Daniel Ingram



Best Jewelry Store

Mackenzie and Smiley



Best Lash Artist

Hannah Grace

Best Lawn Care Company

Lanier Lawn & Landscaping

Best Local Brewery

Old Abe’s Brewhouse

Best Local Restaurant

Dock 17



Best Martial Arts Studio

Harris Holt Martial Arts



Best Massage Therapist

Sherry Bickert



Best Medical Spa

Bella Med Spa

Best Medical/Health Office

Premier Medical Group

Best Mortgage Company

Gershman Mortgage



Best Motorcycle/ATV Shop

Fort Campbell Auto Sales



Best Moving Company

4th Quarter Moving Solutions





Best Nail Salon

Bombshells Color Bar Spa – Mikayla Carmichael



Best New Business (> one year)

Blake Veterinary Clinic



Best Nutrition/Supplement Shop

Nutrishop Clarksville



Best Optometrist

Clarksville Eye Clinic



Best Orthodontic Clinic

Green Orthodontics



Best Painting Company

The Harris Company

Best Personal Trainer

Kayla Martin



Best Pet Boarding

Ruff Life Resort



Best Pet Grooming

The Pet Studio



Best Pharmacy

Sango Pharmacy





Best Photographer

Crystal Eisenhofer



Best Photography Studio

Freeze The Moment 4Ever



Best Pizza

Michaels Pizza and More



Best Plumbing Business

Reynolds Plumbing



Best Pool Builder

AR Pools, Stoneworks & Outdoor Living



Best Porta Pottie/Septic Company

Stinky Pinky

Best Private School

Chapel Hill Christian Academy



Best Property Management Company

KMG Properties



Best Publication/Magazine

Clarksville Living Magazine



Best Real Estate Agent

Cristen Bell





Best Real Estate Company

Century 21



Best Real Estate Team

Tennessee’s Elite



Best Retirement/Independent Living Facility

Arcadia Senior Living



Best Roofing Company

Powco



Best Sandwich Shop

Wicked Good Sandwiches



Best Screen Print/Embroidery Shop

Molly Bees’s Tees & Embroidery



Best Seasonal Service/Business

Brite Time



Best Shoe Store

French’s Shoes and Boots



Best Sign Shop

Fastsigns



Best Spa/Beauty Treatment

Gemstone Revival





Best Steak Restaurant

Edward’s Steakhouse



Best Storage Facility

Stor-Alot Self Storage



Best Tan/Spray Tan Business

Hannah Greene Esthetics



Best Tattoo Artist

Dizzy

Best Tattoo Studio

Love Blood Ink Tattoo



Best Therapist

Ellie Mental Health



Best Title Company

Governor’s Land & Title



Best Towing/Wrecker Service

Beachaven Auto Care & Towing



Best Trash Service

Stinky Pinky



Best Vapor Store

Evolve Smoke Shop





Best Veterinarian Clinic

Blake Veterinarian Clinic



Best Water Restoration Company

Knott’s Property Restoration



Best Wedding Vendor

Simply Catering by Lisa



Best Wings

Dream Wingz