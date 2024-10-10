Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 10th – 14th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the weekend, residents of Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a stretch of beautiful fall weather. With plenty of sunshine, comfortable daytime highs, and cooler overnight lows, it’s an ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities.

Daytime temperatures will gradually rise, but the evenings and nights will remain crisp and cool throughout. Here’s a breakdown of the forecast:

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 80°F, and light north winds around 5 mph, making for pleasant conditions throughout the day.

By nightfall, the skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to around 48°F. The winds will calm as they shift from the northeast.

On Friday, the sunny weather continues, with a high near 79°F and calm winds providing another comfortable day.

There will be clear skies again Friday night, and temperatures will dip to 49°F under calm winds, making for a peaceful night.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, with abundant sunshine and a high near 82°F. Winds will shift to the southwest but remain light at around 5 mph, keeping the day mild.

It will be mostly clear Saturday night, with a low around 59°F, as the south-southwest winds increase slightly to between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday brings the warmest day of the weekend, with a high of 85°F under sunny skies. However, it will be breezier, with west-southwest winds blowing at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

The skies will remain mostly clear Sunday night, and temperatures will drop to around 48°F as the winds shift back to the north-northwest.

On Monday, Columbus Day, temperatures will drop noticeably. There will be mostly sunny skies and a high near 65°F, accompanied by north winds at 5-10 mph, which will bring a cooler autumn feel to the day.

Temperatures will fall even further Monday night, with a low of 40°F under partly cloudy skies.

As the weekend progresses, temperatures will peak on Sunday before cooling significantly for Columbus Day. The shift in weather will bring a cooler start to the week, with brisk mornings and pleasant afternoons. Be sure to take advantage of the sunny weekend, but keep a jacket handy for the chilly nights!