Planters Bank Presents… “BEETLEJUICE” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, October 13th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The sequel is currently out in theaters, but come see the movie that started it all when Planters Bank Presents… BEETLEJUICE at the Roxy Regional Theatre for only $5.00! Join us as we revisit Tim Burton’s 1988 classic on our big screen this Sunday, October 13th, 2024 at 2:00pm.

Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin play newlyweds who die suddenly in a car accident and must haunt their old home while waiting to be processed into heaven. Too nice to be scary, they befriend the new tenants’ daughter (Winona Ryder).

But when they fail to prevent the girl’s parents from ruining the house, they seek the advice of an unsavory self-proclaimed “bio-exorcist,” played to perfection by Michael Keaton.

Rating: PG / Running time: 93 minutes / Release year: 1988 / Director: Tim Burton / Cast: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Wynona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as Hocus Pocus, It’s a Wonderful Life, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.