Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Launches $100 Million HEAL Program for Immediate Hurricane Helene Relief

Nashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled the Helene Emergency Assistance Loans (HEAL) Program, a $100 million fund to directly serve the health and wellbeing of Tennesseans in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Counties eligible for assistance include Carter County, Claiborne County, Cocke County, Grainger County, Greene County, Hamblen County, Hawkins County, Jefferson County, Johnson County, Sevier County, Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Washington County.

“Hurricane Helene was an unprecedented disaster for Tennessee, and many local communities don’t have the resources to recover on their own,” said Governor Lee. “Federal dollars will be available later, but these communities need immediate relief. Tennessee’s record of fiscal conservatism has placed us in a strong financial position to make government work for the people and step up to help in this time of need.”

Gov. Lee has met with flood survivors, emergency operations personnel, and local law enforcement in Northeast Tennessee to identify the greatest needs. Work to remove dangerous debris and repair water and wastewater systems must begin immediately. Unfortunately, the damage is too extensive, and expense is too great for local jurisdictions to cover the cost of repairs and wait for FEMA reimbursement.

The HEAL Program allocates $35 million to address water and wastewater system damage across eligible counties. These systems experienced extensive damage in most counties and were destroyed in others.

Utilities are central to the health and wellbeing of the Tennesseans living in the affected areas, as well as the first responders and volunteers who are temporarily deployed to help with the rebuilding process. $65 million will be divided equally among eligible economically at-risk and distressed counties to address dangerous debris removal.

Eligible counties may opt-in for the no-interest loans, which TennCare Shared Savings fund. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) will distribute funds accordingly.