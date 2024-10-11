Altra Federal Credit Union Hosts 7th Annual Altra Gives Back Day on October 14th

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union is excited to announce its seventh annual Altra Gives Back Day, which will take place on Monday, October 14th, 2024. On this day, all Altra offices and the member contact center will be closed as employees volunteer to support various organizations within their communities.

This year, more than 400 employees from across the nation will engage in volunteer activities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, and New Jersey. They will have the chance to choose from nearly 50 organizations to volunteer with, supporting causes such as financial education, community gardens and trails, youth initiatives, and at-risk populations.

“At Altra, volunteering is a cornerstone of our dedication to the communities we serve,” said Steve Koenen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Altra. “A day devoted to service not only strengthens our team but also provides invaluable personal and professional growth for our employees.”

Altra’s Community Engagement Manager, Shawn Hauser, said: “Organizing Altra Gives Back Day has been incredibly fulfilling. Witnessing the positive impact we can create in just one day is truly inspiring, and it provides a wonderful chance to connect with both colleagues and the community on a deeper level.”

The second Monday of October is a federal holiday, and financial institutions are often closed. Seven state Credit Union associations across the United States now participate in this day of service, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, and New Jersey.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 154,000 members and $2.9 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in seven states. Altra was founded in 1931 as Trane Federal Credit Union and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

As a not-for-profit and member-owned organization, Altra is dedicated to fostering member loyalty by offering products, services, and guidance that help our members, staff, and communities thrive. Alongside convenient banking services available online, via chat, mobile, or phone, Altra provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org