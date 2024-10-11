APSU Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Central Arkansas at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) opponent Central Arkansas Friday at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors and the Bears began the first set back-and-forth, tying the set at 9. A trio of errors from the Bears allowed the Governors to take the lead at 11-9, and a trio of kills by Sarah Carnathan, followed by a service ace from Kalliann Cook, gave the Govs a 17-13 lead.

Another quick kill by Carnathan and Gabriella MacKenzie, paired with a Bear attack error, allowed the APSU Govs to take a six-point lead at 20-14. The Bears responded with a 5-0 run to get within one point of the Govs at 21-20.

Three kills by the Bears and a Governor error allowed the Bears to take the lead at 24-22. The Govs fought off a Bears set point with a kill by MacKenzie from a Kayleigh Ryan assist, but a kill by UCAs Laci Bohannan gave them the first set win at 25-23.

The Bears took the lead early in the second set as a 7-1 run gave a seven-point lead at 11-4. The Governors got as close as six points at 15-9 with a kill by Dani Kopacz from Ryan’s assist. The Bears ended the second set on a 6-1 run to take a 25-13 win.

Austin Peay State University opened the third set with a 5-2 run to take the early lead by three. The Govs lead by as many as five points at 10-5 from four consecutive errors from the Bears. UCA responded with a 7-2 run to tie the set at 12.

After back-and-forth action, the Governors were down by one point at 19-18. However, the Bears ended the set on a 6-1 run, taking the 25-19 set win for the 3-0 victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts North Alabama on Saturday for a 4:00pm match at the Winfield Dunn Center.