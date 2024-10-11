54 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Cross Country Moves Regular-Season Finale to Evansville for Angel Mounds Invitational

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Cross Country Shifts Final Meet to Evansville, Women's 6K & Men's 8K on October 18th. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams changed their schedules for their regular-season finale. Instead of going to Cookeville for the Angel Mounds Invitational, the APSU Govs will travel to Evansville, Indiana, on October 18th.

The men will run an 8K at 9:00am, and the women will follow with a 6K at 9:50am.

This is the fourth straight year that the APSU Govs have competed in Evansville. Last year, the meet was highlighted by every women’s runner posting a personal best. 

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University cross country and track and field teams on X and Instagram(@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

