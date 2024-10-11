Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 11th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be repairing the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

From 10/11 to 10/16, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Montgomery County – SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

10/11 – 10/16, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations, along with intermittent temporary ramp closures.



The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.



Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 at mile marker 195 over the Harpeth River to install Phase 1 barrier wall.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 SB will be one lane through November 15th.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Nightly (excluding weekends), from 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Davidson County – I-440

On-call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3.

10/11, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full ramp closure on I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue to saw damaged concrete. A detour will be in place.

10/11 at 8:00pm – 10/13 at Noon, continuous; there will be a full ramp closure on I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue to repair damaged concrete.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

From 10/11 – 10/16, continuous: The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items and for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and the Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance. One lane will remain open at all times.

Robertson County – I-65

I-65 SB weigh station improvements near the Kentucky state line (MM 118 – 120).

10/11 – 10/16, continuous, there will be shoulder closures from the on-ramp to the off-ramp of the southbound weight station. The shoulder is closed with a concrete barrier rail.

Robertson County – SR 76

The repair of the bridge on SR 76 over CSX Railroad.

10/11 – 10/16, continuous: The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the damaged beam and bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.