Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who stole lottery tickets.

On October 9th, 2024, at 11:44am, at Circle K 380 Warfield Boulevard, an unknown female took a bundle of lottery tickets sitting on the counter while the employee was working on the lottery machine.

Anyone who knows the suspect in the photo is asked to contact CPD Officer Kevin Westover at 931.648.0656 ext. 5370.