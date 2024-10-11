Dance the Time Warp Again: “Rocky Horror Show” Returns to Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Dig out your fishnet stockings and dust off your stilettos! That sweet transvestite and his motley crew are returning for the 12th annual production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show at the Roxy Regional Theatre, on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

In this annual tradition on the corner of Franklin and First, Austin Michael Russell and Mallory Wintz star as sweethearts Brad and Janet, who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night. The night out is destined to be one they will never forget, as a thunderstorm and a flat tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido, played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Terrance McQueen.

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky. A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget.

Directed by Leigh Martha Klinger, with music direction by Allison Kelly, choreography by Emily Ruck and assistant choreography by Alex Vanburen, The Rocky Horror Show features Alex Vanburen as Riff Raff, Ashley Birnbaum as Magenta, Madeline Acquaviva as Columbia, David Papel as Eddie and Dr. Scott, and Matthew Hawkins as Rocky. This year, Noel Rennerfeldt will play the role of the narrator. Prepare to dance the “Time Warp” like never before to a live band featuring Arielle Chambers on piano, Thad Wallus on guitar, Caleb Barlow on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums.

The Rocky Horror Show is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content. This production also contains pulsating lighting and fog effects. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

The Rocky Horror Show is produced in part through the generous support of Brad & Lisa Martin and presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Performances run October 18th through November 2nd on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with a special midnight performance on Saturday, November 2nd. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, October 18th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday’s performance. CitySaver coupons are valid for all performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.



On Sunday, October 27th, for the fourth year, The Rocky Horror Show will be going on the road for one night only for a special pre-Halloween performance at City Winery in Nashville. Reservations for this performance are available online at www.citywinery.com/nashville.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.