Latina Education Major Valerie Mandez Excels as Student Leader at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Valerie Mandez, an aspiring educator dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives, has come a long way from her time in the Clarksville-Montgomery School System to her role as the new Student Tennessee Education Association (STEA) president at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Originally from Ponce, Puerto Rico, Mandez moved to Clarksville at a young age with her military family. As a non-native English speaker, she initially struggled in school. However, she blossomed with the support and dedication of her third-grade math teacher, Ms. Church.

“She taught me English,” Mandez said. “She would teach me how to read and showed me how to use all the words — adjectives, nouns, verbs — all of that. She taught me English from top to bottom, and I just really needed patience. That’s something that I want to give my students, patience and grace.”

Austin Peay State University Ranks High for Latinx Student Success

Latinx students like Mandez account for 11 percent of Austin Peay State University’s enrollment. According to a 2023 Excelencia in Education report, Austin Peay State University ranks No. 1 for associate degree attainment by Latinx college students and No. 5 for Latinx undergraduate enrollment among higher education institutions statewide.

As the university commemorates Latinx Heritage Month from September 15th through October 15th, Mandez reflected on how Austin Peay State University has created a welcoming environment where she feels comfortable and included.

“I would definitely say that Austin Peay State University is one of the most diverse campuses I’ve seen,” she said. “We’re just inclusive. There is no division, and I think that’s the best part about Austin Peay.”

This inclusive atmosphere extends to the Eriksson College of Education, where Mandez’s professors provide both challenge and support — making for an experience where she feels ready and confident to walk into her own classroom in the near future.

“I love the College of Education,” she said. “If you ask for help, you will get it. It’s not just, ‘You got it — figure it out yourself.’ That’s something that I’m super thankful for. We get amazing feedback — [it’s not just] ‘This is great,’ but ‘How can you fix this? How do you work on this? How would you help your student?’ That is what I want.”

As an elementary education major planning to graduate in December 2025, Mandez is visualizing a future where she follows in Ms. Church’s footsteps.



“I want to teach third grade, and I want to teach math and science,” she said. “If I can help make learning fun for my students too, I would love it.”

Leading the Way for Aspiring Educators

In addition to her studies, Mandez is highly involved on campus. She has served as a Govs Ambassador, orientation leader, peer tutor, and president of her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi.

“I love being involved on campus,” she said. “I love doing all the things, because I feel like this is the one college experience I get.”

As president of the STEA chapter this year, Mandez aims to double its membership and get more involved in local schools to inspire the next generation of educators. She is already coordinating trips to read to local elementary school classes, as well as other activities to benefit Austin Peay and the community.

“We’re trying to help each other become better teachers,” Mandez said.

