Tennessee Titans Host Indianapolis Colts in Crucial AFC South Battle Following Bye Week

Tennessee Titans (1-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

Sunday, October 13th, 2024 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-3) return from their bye this week to host the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) in their first AFC South clash of 2024. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (69,143) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, October 13th, 2024.

Two second-year quarterbacks—Tennessee’s Will Levis and Indianapolis’ Anthony Richardson—could potentially meet for the first time in their professional careers this week. However, Levis did not finish the Titans’ most recent game at Miami due to an injury, and Richardson was inactive last week at Jacksonville with an injury of his own.

In 2023, Richardson’s rookie season came to a premature end due to an injury in a game against the Titans (October 8th), three weeks before Levis made his NFL debut.

This week also marks the Titans’ annual Crucial Catch game. Each NFL team designates one game each season to raise awareness for early cancer detection and risk reduction. Sunday at Nissan Stadium will feature on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements and also present opportunities to honor survivors and those currently battling cancer.

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, analyst Adam Archuleta and reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

Prior to their bye, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Miami to meet the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. They rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Folk connected on five field goals in a 31-12 victory.

Brian Callahan earned his first victory as the franchise’s head coach. Levis exited the game at Miami in the first quarter due to an injured right shoulder. Backup Mason Rudolph went the rest of the way, completing nine of his 17 attempts for 85 yards with no turnovers.

On the ground, Tony Pollard led the Titans with 88 rushing yards on 22 carries, including a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He added 20 yards on a pair of receptions to give him 108 total scrimmage yards.

The Titans’ defense held the Dolphins to 184 total yards and 78 net passing yards. The Titans have allowed a league-low 243.8 yards per game through four contests. Since 1970, that is their third-best defensive effort through four games and their best since allowing 243.5 yards per game in the first four games of 1990.

The Titans’ defense also leads the NFL in passing defense, allowing 124.0 passing yards per contest.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts traveled to Jacksonville last week and fell to the Jaguars by a final score of 37-34. Quarterback Joe Flacco, in his 18h NFL season, started for the Colts in place of Richardson, who was out with an oblique injury. Flacco passed for 359 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Richardson was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former University of Florida quarterback started four games as a rookie before being knocked out of action against the Titans in Week 5. This season, Richardson has passed for 654 yards and rushed for an additional 141 yards.

Shane Steichen is in his second campaign as the head coach of the Colts. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator led the Colts to a 9-8 record in 2023, including six wins in the team’s final nine contests.