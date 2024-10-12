APSU Men’s Tennis Falls in Singles and Doubles on Final Day of ITA Regionals

West Lafayette, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis competed on the second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional, Friday.

Sota Minami represented the Governors in singles. He fell 6-2, 6-0 to Belmont’s Sabi Roi.

In doubles matches, Minami and Aeneas Schuab fell to Jip Van Assendelft and Facundo Yunis, 8-1. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet took a 8-3 loss to Tennessee’s Alejandro Moreno and Alex Kotzen.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to the Steve Baras Invite, October 18th-19th, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Results

Singles

Sabi Roi def. Sota Minami, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Jip Van Assendelft and Facundo Yunis def. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schuab, 8-1

Alejandro Moreno and Alex Kotzen def. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet, 8-3