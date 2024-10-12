APSU Women’s Tennis gets Two Additional Wins at ITA Ohio Valley Regional

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up two wins on the final day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional on Saturday in Murfreesboro.

Denise Torrealba defeated Purdue’s Ece Gencer, 7-5, 6-1, in the singles main draw consolation.

In consolation singles, Ayden Kujawa defeated Tennessee State’s Natalie Walsh, 6-2, 7-5. Alice Bolton fell to TSU’s Jovana Nikolic, 6-4, 6-4. Elena Thiel fell to Ball State’s Chloe Brown, 7-5, 6-2.

In doubles matches, Sophia Baranov and Torrealba fell 8-6 to Purdue’s Fatima Gutierrez and Ida Clement. Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen fell 8-4 to Xavier’s Clara Owen and Abby Nugent.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Hilton Head, SC to compete in the International Tennis Federation’s W35 Tournament.

Results

Singles

Main Draw Consolation

Denise Torrealba def. Ece Gencer, 7-5, 6-1

Consolation Singles

Ayden Kujawa def. Natalie Walsh (TSU), 6-2, 7-5

Jovana Nikolic (TSU) def. Alice Bolton, 6-4, 6-4

Chloe Brown (BSU) def. Elena Thiel (7-5, 6-2)

Doubles

Fatima Gutierrez and Ida Clement def. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba, 8-6

Clara Owen and Abby Nugent def. Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen, 8-4