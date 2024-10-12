Austin Peay State University Softball Remains Undefeated, Blanks Roane State 11-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned its third-straight win of the fall following an 11-0 shutout victory against Roane State, Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Maggie Daughrity and Kylie Campbell led the Govs with three hits on the afternoon, with both going 3-for-4 from the plate.

After a pair of Ashley Martin strikeouts to open the game, Daughrity tallied Austin Peay State University’s first hit of the day with a single. After stealing second a batter later, Campbell’s first hit of the afternoon advanced her to third, before Sammie Shelander drove her in on a sac-fly to close the bottom of the frame.

Martin struck out the side in her next trip to the circle, ending the top of the second frame with a strikeout looking.

Austin Peay State University proceeded to bat around the order in the bottom of the frame, tallying nine hits and a game-best six runs to take a 7-0 advantage.

Sam Leski tallied the first hit of the inning on a single, while a Kiley Hinton double off the left wall brought both Leski and Katie Raper across the plate. Raylon Roach, Daughrity, and Campell all then picked RBI hits, while Shelander tallied her second RBI in as many innings with a single to drive in Campbell for the final run of the frame.

After a pair of hit-less innings, Kayleigh Roper recorded a two-RBI triple to APSU advantage to 9-0.

Kam Moore opened the sixth inning with a double, and was brought home following a Campbell triple. The final run of the night came when Castillo flew out to right field, driving in Campbell.

Austin Peay State University out-hit the Raiders, 14-3, and had each player in the starting lineup record at least a base knock.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team hosts Vol State in a Friday 4:00pm game at Cathi Maynard Park, before then hosting Walters State on October 20th at 2:00pm. Both games will be 10-inning contests.