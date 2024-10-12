52.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 12, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis Continues Dominance with Trio of Wins...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Continues Dominance with Trio of Wins at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

News Staff
By News Staff
Sophia Baranov Shines in Doubles Victory as Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Excels on Day Two of ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. (APSU Sports Information)
Sophia Baranov Shines in Doubles Victory as Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Excels on Day Two of ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisMurfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed a trio of wins on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Adams Tennis Complex.

After dropping a 6-3 first set, Luca Bohlen defeated Chattanooga’s Emma Pedretti, 6-3, 10-6 in the second and third sets, respectively. 

In doubles play, Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Dayton’s pairing of Neena Katauskas and  Natalie Osiecki, 8-1, while Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen’s opponents from Vanderbilt retired due to injury while Bruns and Bohlen led, 2-1.

The Governors will enter their third day at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional with seven singles victories in addition to today’s pair of doubles wins.

Results

Qualifying Singles – Thursday

Qualifying Singles – Friday

Main Draw Singles – Friday

Open Singles – Friday

  • Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. Emma Pedretti (UTC), 3-6, 6-3, 10-6
  • Juana Larranaga (Purdue) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU), 6-1, 6-2

Main Draw Doubles – Friday

Previous article
APSU Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Central Arkansas at the Dunn Center
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information