Indianapolis Colts Hold Series Lead Over Tennessee Titans Ahead of Another AFC South Showdown

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have played 59 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 37-22 after taking both contests in 2023, which ended the Titans’ five-game winning streak in the series. The Titans swept the Colts in 2021 and 2022.

In the first meeting of 2023, the Colts hosted the Titans on October 8th and won by a final score of 23-16. Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was injured during the game and replaced by veteran Gardner Minshew II, who was 11-of-14 for 155 yards passing. But it was running back Zack Moss who stole the show, rushing for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Colts.

In the 2023 rematch at Nissan Stadium, the Titans pushed the Colts to overtime before falling by a final score of 31-28. The Titans used a field goal to grab the lead in the extra period, but Minshew and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. then connected on a game-winning four-yard touchdown pass.

The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.



Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.



The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Most Recent Games

2021 Week 8 • Oct. 31, 2021 • TITANS 34 at Colts 31 (OT)

Randy Bullock provides the game-winning score with a 44-yard field goal in overtime that is set up by Kevin Byard’s interception of a Carson Wentz pass. The Tennessee Titans overcome a 14-0 deficit entering the second quarter. Ryan Tannehill completes three touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder to A.J. Brown.

Brown totals 155 yards on 10 catches. Elijah Molden’s interception and two-yard touchdown return put the Titans ahead late in the fourth quarter, but the Colts responded with a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining to force overtime.

2022 Week 4 • Oct. 2, 2022 • TITANS 24 at Colts 17

The Tennessee Titans score all 24 of their points on their first four possessions of the game and never trail. The Titan’s defense limits the Colts to 38 rushing yards on 23 attempts, sacks Matt Ryan three times, and forces three turnovers. Defensive lineman Teair Tart records an interception, and fellow defensive lineman Denico Autry posts two sacks and a forced fumble.

Derrick Henry totals 147 scrimmage yards, including 114 rushing yards, with a 19-yard touchdown run Ryan passes for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns to tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

2022 Week 7 • Oct. 23, 2022 • Colts 10 at TITANS 19

The Tennessee Titans never trail in the contest, as the defense forces three turnovers and tallies three sacks of Matt Ryan. Safety Andrew Adams returns an interception 76 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Derrick Henry rushes for 128 yards on 30 carries, including 11 attempts for 67 yards in the fourth quarter.

Randy Bullock connects on all four of his field goal attempts, including from 38 yards and 48 yards in the fourth quarter. The Titans won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since October 13th, 2019. It was the Titans’ fourth consecutive victory.

2023 Week 5 • Oct. 8, 2023 • Titans 16 at COLTS 23

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss rushes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, helping his team overcome an injury to starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. Gardner Minshew II finishes the game at quarterback for the Colts. On the Titans’ second-to-last drive, the Colts defense stuffs Derrick Henry for no gain on fourth-and-one at the Colts’ five-yard line.

The Colts added a field goal before capping the win with a late interception; the Titans scored on three Nick Folk field goals and a 19-yard touchdown run by Tyjae Spears.

2023 Week 13 • Dec. 3, 2023 • COLTS 31 at Titans 28 (OT)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II completes a game-winning, four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. in overtime after the Tennessee Titans take an initial lead in overtime with a 46-yard field goal. Pittman (105 yards) and Alec Pierce (100) each record 100 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Colts. In the second half, the Colts returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and minutes later forced a fumble on a Titans punt attempt to set up another score.

The Titans total 177 rushing yards, including 102 yards by Derrick Henry, who also rushes for two scores. Safety Amani Hooker scores a defensive two-point conversion after intercepting a pass on the Colts’ two-point try and racing to the end zone for the score.