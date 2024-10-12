Madison Street United Methodist Church to Host Special Halloween Movie Night Featuring “Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Clarksville, TN – Madison Street United Methodist Church invites the community to a special Halloween movie night featuring the 1923 classic film Hunchback of Notre Dame. The event will take place on Thursday, October 31st, 2024, at 6:30pm in the church’s sanctuary, with a unique musical twist: a live organ performance accompanying the silent film.

Guest organist Kerry Bunn, a native of Columbus, Georgia, and a member of the American Theatre Organ Society, will provide the musical score for the movie on the church’s grand Rieger-Kloss Organ, Opus 3717. Built in the Czech Republic, the three-story-tall organ features 32-foot pipes, filling the sanctuary with its powerful, haunting sound—perfect for the evening’s Halloween atmosphere.

The event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to celebrate the holiday. For convenience, parking is available in the church lot across the street, as well as in the Commerce Street parking lot, which is also handicap accessible.

This family-friendly movie night is a unique opportunity to experience a classic film in a historic setting, enhanced by the impressive sounds of live organ music, providing a memorable Halloween celebration for all ages.

Madison Street United Methodist Church is located at 319 Madison Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

About the Madison Street United Methodist Church

For more than one hundred years, Madison Street United Methodist Church has been woven into the fabric of the Clarksville community. It has witnessed births, baptisms, marriages, and funerals. It has experienced physical rebuilding following a devastating tornado in 1999 that destroyed the original historic church facility.

It has experienced leadership changes, membership growth, and societal shifts and still today remains faithful to its calling to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.

For more information visit www.madisonstreetumc.org