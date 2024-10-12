Marsha Blackburn: With Volunteer Spirit, Tennesseans Are Banding Together After Hurricane Helene

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – During difficult times, Tennesseans come together. And in the wake of Hurricane Helene, our state is showing what Volunteer Spirit truly means.

Across Tennessee, neighbors, local officials, and first responders have jumped into action to rescue victims, repair homes and businesses, and help our state get on the path to recovery.

In the aftermath of the hurricane, I’ve seen this incredible work firsthand.

In Unicoi County, which suffered some of the worst flooding in the state, I visited a church offering hot meals to Tennesseans in need, including many whose homes were washed away. Just down the road, rescue crews saved 54 people from the roof of a hospital as flood waters enveloped the building last Friday.

In Elizabethton, I saw how local officials transformed the town’s high school into a rescue command center, offering shelter to victims of the storm while coordinating recovery efforts.

On the ground in Hampton, I walked down an entire street where houses were severely damaged and destroyed. Talking to survivors, I heard their tragic stories—but also their hopes for better days as their neighbors help them rebuild their lives.

While much of the damage is focused in East Tennessee, it has been heartening to see communities across our state send much-needed supplies, including clean water, to their fellow Tennesseans.

At the same time, we’ve seen many from communities that experienced less damage rushing to help those in need—including first responders from across Middle Tennessee who deployed to East Tennessee to assist in search and rescue efforts. They join the many Tennessee National Guardsmen, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, and local law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials on the ground helping our communities.

As we begin to recover, we know that we have a long road ahead of us. Hurricane Helene’s destruction of our communities is catastrophic and truly heartbreaking.

As we mourn the tragic loss of 12 lives in Tennessee, at least 15 remain missing. Across East Tennessee, there are damaged homes, destroyed bridges and roads, and businesses that no longer exist because they were washed away in the floods. For the many survivors who lost everything, their lives have been changed forever.

While Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is deploying tremendous resources for rescue and recovery efforts, we must ensure the federal government provides the resources these communities need.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, I led the Tennessee congressional delegation in urging President Biden to swiftly approve Governor Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration. Now, Tennesseans in Carter County, Cocke County, Greene County, Hamblen County, Hawkins County, Johnson County, Unicoi County, and Washington County have access to crucial federal resources as they start the recovery process.

Still, we know Tennessee faces years of rebuilding, which is why Senator Tillis and I led a bipartisan letter to Senate leadership urging the immediate passage of a disaster relief package to support the millions of Tennesseans and Americans affected by Hurricane Helene.

To help connect Tennesseans with much-needed help, I also created a resource guide, www.blackburn.senate.gov/helene, with essential information on reporting missing individuals, requesting assistance with property damage, finding shelters, and so much more.

During these difficult times, Tennesseans are banding together and helping one another. With our Volunteer Spirit, we are making certain that our communities have everything they need to recover, rebuild, and return life back to normal—and come back stronger than ever.