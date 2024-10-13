APSU Men’s Golf Prepares for Challenge at Murray State’s The Buddy Tournament in Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – Coming off of three straight top-three finishes, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to compete at Murray State’s The Buddy on Monday and Tuesday at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Chicago State, Delta State, Eastern Illinois, Emmanuel (GA), Glenville State, Evansville, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Murray State – an A Team and B Team – and Northern Kentucky in the 12-team field at the par-71, 6,700-yard course.

Patton Samuels, who has been the Governors’ top finisher in all three events this season, leads the team off the first tee at The Buddy. Samuels has a team-best 68.00 scoring average and has posted a counting score in all eight rounds he has played. In addition, Samuels has shot under par in all eight rounds he has played this season, with five rounds in the 60s.

With a 71.50 scoring average, Seth Smith is next in line for the Governors. Smith has eight counting scores in eight rounds played and has shot even or under par in six rounds this season.

Michael Long is next on the tee for first-year head coach Easton Key. Long has a 76.17 scoring average this season, with one counting score in six rounds played and two rounds at even or under par.

Reece Britt, who is tied for second on the team with a 71.50 stroke average, is next up for Austin Peay State University. Britt has carded seven counting scores in eight rounds played, with five rounds at even or under par and one round in the 60s this season.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Governors is freshman Grady Cox. Cox posted his first-career top-10 finish last time out at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, where he shot six-under and finished tied for 10th. Cox has a 71.75 scoring average this season, with seven counting scores in eight rounds, five rounds at even or under par, and two rounds in the 60s.

Lastly, Caleb Brummitt is set to play as an individual at The Buddy. Brummitt has an 82.33 scoring average in three rounds played this season.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Murray State, Missouri State, and Northern Kentucky for the first two rounds of The Buddy, which begins with a Monday 8:14am shotgun start. Leaderboard King will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.