Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 13th – 17th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a week of fluctuating temperatures with sunny days and chilly nights.

After a warm Sunday, a cool-down begins on Columbus Day, and frost is possible during the mid-week nights. The week will offer mostly sunny skies, but residents should prepare for cooler temperatures as the week progresses.

The area will enjoy sunny skies with a high near 85 degrees on Sunday. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday night will see mostly clear conditions, and temperatures will drop significantly to around 46 degrees. Winds will shift to the north-northwest, blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, Columbus Day, brings cooler temperatures with sunny skies and a high near 65. Winds will remain from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be partly cloudy Monday night, with a low around 42 degrees. Winds will calm down, becoming nearly still by the evening.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but cooler, with a high near 61. A light northwest wind will shift to the north-northwest, reaching up to 10 mph and gusting as high as 20 mph.

Expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to 35 degrees Tuesday night. Areas of frost may develop after 4:00am Winds will be calm, providing a cold and crisp night.

There could be frost before 8:00am on Wednesday morning, but the day will be sunny with a high of 62 degrees. Winds will stay calm, coming from the north at about 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night will again see temperatures dipping to around 35 degrees, with areas of frost possible after 4:00am. Clear skies and light winds from the north will make for a chilly night.

Frost may return Tuesday morning before 8:00am, but sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees will follow, offering some relief from the cooler temperatures.

Thursday night will be clear, with a low of around 40 degrees, setting up another crisp and cool night.

As the week continues, residents should be prepared for frost during the early morning hours, while daytime conditions will be sunny but cool.