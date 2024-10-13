Senator Marsha Blackburn Celebrates Female Athletes

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video celebrating women’s athletic achievements on October 10th after introducing a resolution earlier this year to designate 10/10 as ‘American Girls in Sports Day.’

Despite the fact that nearly 70% of Americans agree athletes should only be allowed to compete on teams that correspond with their sex at birth, Senate Democrats blocked the effort to pass this resolution last month.

“In 2022, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Department of Education announced new rules that would actually force schools to allow biological men to play on female teams. This regulation really does undermine women’s sports, so I introduced legislation that would establish a day, October 10th, as ‘American Girls in Sports Day.’” stated Senator Blackburn.

The Democrats went to the floor and blocked that resolution, but October 10th should still be a day we set aside and celebrate our female athletes. In the last 50 years, since the signing of Title IX, female athletes have really gone from the sidelines to center stage. That is something to celebrate.” Senator Blackburn said.

[470cneter]

Related