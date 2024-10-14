Altra Federal Credit Union Celebrates Teachers with Cash for Classrooms Awards

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union recognized teachers in the community for the incredible work they do in and out of the classroom through their Cash for Classrooms contest.

The Cash for Classrooms initiative was designed to honor educators who go above and beyond and make a difference in their students’ lives.

Over 400 nominations were entered into this years’ contest, each highlighting stories of dedication, innovation, and compassion.

This week, Altra employees had the pleasure of surprising the winning teachers with their awards, in front of their students and administrators. Each of the winners received $250.00 to enhance their classroom resources.

“The stories shared in each of the nominations reminded us of the overwhelming impact teachers have. It was a joy to surprise these incredible educators and celebrate their commitment to their students,” said Danielle Anderson, Youth Strategies Manager.

Congratulations to this years’ winners:

Lesley Burdine, Clarksville, TN

Christa Nichols, Dickson, TN

Riley Terpstra, La Crosse, WI

Pat Hohensee, Winona, MN

Olivia Newton, Byron, MN

Melissa Crowell, Bullard, TX

For more information about the contest and the winning teachers, please visit www.altra.org

