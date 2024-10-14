APSU Trains 30 Social Work Students in Lifesaving Narcan Administration

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Social Work recently provided Narcan training and certification to 30 pre-field and current practicum students, equipping them with crucial skills to combat opioid overdoses.

The training was conducted by Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist (ROPS) Casey Reynolds from the Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition, a collaborative organization that aims to reduce substance abuse.

“Opioid use disorders are widespread, commonly occurring, and have severe impacts on the individuals, families, and communities our students work [with] within practicum,” said Field Director Jessie Wiser, an instructor in the Department of Social Work. “The initiative aligns with the Council on Social Work Education’s competencies and the National Association of Social Workers’ Code of Ethics, particularly in the areas of intervention and responsibility to broader society.”

During the training, students learned to recognize the signs of an overdose, properly administer Narcan, and understand Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law. This comprehensive approach not only provides students with a lifesaving skill but also helps reduce the stigma surrounding opioid use.

John Dunn, a former paramedic and current social work student, found the training particularly valuable.

“The demographic information provided helped me understand the population receiving the dose more,” he said, while also praising the state programs that help with the cost of Narcan and similar training initiatives.

Another student, Kissandra Kelley, described the training as an “eye-opening experience.”

“This Narcan training is our [way] to make a difference to not only save a life but to provide a second chance for an individual struggling to save themselves,” she said.

The Department of Social Work plans to offer this training each semester, recognizing its importance in preparing students for their future careers. This decision is timely, as the National Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook indicates that substance-use-related careers in social work are growing at a higher-than-average rate.

Wiser said students who participated in the training reported feeling more confident in crisis situations and more aware of the stigmas attached to substance use. Many students expressed interest in additional training, such as CPR and suicide risk assessment.

“This training saves lives, which is the most important aspect,” Wiser said. “Second, it better prepares our students who engage in the high-impact practice of practicums.”

By providing this vital training, Austin Peay State University’s social work program is not only equipping its students with lifesaving skills but also preparing them to meet the evolving challenges of the social work profession. As these future social workers enter the field, they will be better prepared to serve vulnerable populations and make a meaningful impact in addressing the opioid crisis.