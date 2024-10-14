Austin Peay State University’s CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series Features Interactive Art Talk by Danielle Duncan

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is welcoming Paris-based graphic designer Danielle Duncan to continue the 2024-25 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series.

Duncan will deliver a free public lecture for all ages on October 22nd at 6:00pm in Heydel Hall, located in the APSU Art + Design Building Room 120.

“We’re excited to host Danielle Duncan from Paris, France, to share her unique creative work with our students – and the Clarksville community,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Department of Art + Design’s CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “She’s the founder of Food Typography, which she combines with augmented reality to create interactive ad campaigns.”

During her visit, Duncan will also conduct a workshop with APSU graphic design students.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to work directly with an artist working in the innovative field of typography and AR,” Dickins said. “Giving our students this unique one-on-one contact is exactly what the CECA Visiting Speaker Series provides our students and is what sets APSU apart from other institutions.”

For more on this free public lecture, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu. To learn about future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/galleries/visiting-artists.php.

About Danielle Duncan

Danielle Duncan is a multi-hyphenate American artist based in Paris who runs the innovative studio Marmalade Bleue. She founded Food Typography, a subgenre of design, in 2013 when she discovered food and objects speak their own languages within our everyday lives. She combined everyday items with thoughtful lettering to create photographic commentary on society, consumerism and human existence. Her clients include Target, Disney, theGuardian, Tesco, Cadillac, Kansas City Chiefs, PwC, Aria, SXSW and others.

Combined with augmented reality, her work bridges the physical and digital worlds and currently spans advertising, activism, fine arts and events.