Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Road Closure on Porters Bluff Road for Gas Line Maintenance

Traffic Detour; East Porters Bluff Road, Commerce Street, Reynolds Street

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a road closure on Porters Bluff Road for gas line maintenance on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at 7:00am

Porters Bluff Road will be closed from East Porters Bluff to Reynolds Street. Traffic will be detoured to East Porters Bluff Road, Commerce Street and Reynolds Street. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route.

The gas line maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and the road opened by approximately 5:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

