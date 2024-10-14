Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 14th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 14th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Penelope is an adult female Great Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading home with her forever family. These are wonderful family dogs and great Livestock Guardians. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Dean is an adult Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Sweet boy. Will make some lucky family a great companion.

Binx is a small male Domestic Medium hair kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. This boy is a gentle sweetheart. Has done well with his siblings, so possibly a calm gentle cat buddy would be fine.

Mandy is a gorgeous young female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Mandy is ready for her forever home. Come see her, and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Creme Brulee (Black & White) & Toffee (Grey) They are fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. They are looking for their forever families. They are sisters but not necessarily bonded. Creme Brulee loves string and crinkle toys and cat tunnels. Great with kids, cats and dogs. Toffee loves to run around, play with toys and is great with kids, dogs and cats. They will make wonderful companions.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Bethany( Dark tortoise) & Beauty ( Siamese mix) are looking for their forever families. Bethany is friendly, affectionate, spayed and litter trained. She is good with dogs, other cats and children. She is an absolute sweetheart with a calm personality. Beauty is Siamese /Tabby mix and quite the diva! She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She prefers her space from other kitties but is very affectionate with people. We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application (CATS) contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and a half year old female Black Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. She is a happy, energetic girl who would be great as a hiking or jogging partner. She does well with other dogs and children but as always meet and greets are required. She deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Remi is a 2 year old female Cattle Dog. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and is good with other dogs and children. She weighs about 35 pounds and is a great outdoor adventure partner for an active family. If you think she’d be a great addition to your home please reach out.

Remi can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus (Black Aussiedoodle) & Annie (Border Collie) Titus is a 4 year old Aussiedoodle and is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house trained. He is great with other dogs but prefers a home without children. He is affectionate, playful and gentle. Annie is a 4 year old Border Collie. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed, knows how to use a doggie door and is house/kennel trained. Annie prefers to be the only dog in the home but is fine with cats and good with children too.

You can find them and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Daisy & Dimples are two current residents at the Farm. Dimples is an all male white terrier mix and Daisy is a female mixed breed with tan and white coloring and bits of black around her eyes. Mr. Dimples is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and about 3 years old. He is very high energy and does need a strong owner. This guy loves adventures! Miss Daisy is also fully vetted, house trained, spayed and about 3 years old. Daisy absolutely loves kids, loves her stuffy toys and is also high energy and loves to play. She will need a meet and greet if other dogs are in the home.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Junefour is a sweet 5 and a half month old kitten. She is fully vetted/spayed/litter trained. She is a one eyed little gal but she navigates around beautifully. She is extremely playful, loves to climb and hang out on your shoulders. She is great with cat savvy dogs and other cats with introductions. She is a joy to be around.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pumpkin is a young female Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, HW negative, on HW/ flea/tick prevention, and house/kennel trained. Pumpkin has done well with respectful children and other dogs. She needs an active family that will continue her training. She is still quite young and eager to learn.

Fill out your application, come for a meet and greet and let’s get this girl into her forever home. Pumpkin’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond and 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pumpkin or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Altiva (Black Lab mix) & Valkyrie (Pit Mix) are looking for their forever families. They are both fully vetted, house trained and Valkyrie is spayed. Val is a bit of a senior gal, prefers to be the only pet in the home and loves her people. She has a funny, playful side and loves her toys. Due to her age she would do best in a quiet, calm home.

Altiva is funny, athletic and gets along well with other dogs. She is so affectionate and is the perfect jogging buddy. She is very food motivated so any further training should be easy! She is a very quick learner. All these gals want is a forever family to love and protect them for the rest of their lives.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Matt is an adult male Beagle. He is funny, affectionate, curious, gentle, smart and a bit of a lovable couch potato. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Matt is good with other dogs, children and even goats and chickens. He will be the ideal companion!

If you would like to be part of his journey, can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing