Clarksville Street Department Offers Fall Yard Waste Pickup for Residents Starting October 21st

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will begin its annual fall cleanup on Monday, October 21st, 2024. This service will be free of charge to residents within City limits and will continue through Monday, December 9th, 2024.

Pickup service shall include removal of normal yard waste only, such as grass clippings, leaves, and limbs. The Clarksville Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, tree limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial tree service.

To have yard waste picked up, residents may contact the Clarksville Street Department during normal business hours, beginning October 21st, at 931.645.7464 or call the pick-up line at 931.472.3353 and leave an address with the details on the type of yard waste (such as limbs or biodegradable bags).

Normal yard waste for pickup must meet the following criteria:

Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter

Address must be within the City limits

Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic

No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company

Must call within designated time period (October 21st-December 9th)

If you need additional information, or have questions or concerns, please contact the Clarksville Street Department during the normal business hours of Monday through Friday from 7:00am-3:30pm at 931.645.7464.