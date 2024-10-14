Clarksville to Host Tennessee Alphamen State Conference Honoring Veterans and Promoting Men’s Health

Clarksville, TN – The Association of Tennessee Alphamen is set to host its highly anticipated State of Tennessee District Conference from October 31st to November 2nd, 2024, in Clarksville.

The event, which will bring together 450 active fraternity members, along with local community members, promises a weekend of impactful events that emphasize leadership, health, and service.

A highlight of the conference will be a special program honoring local veterans. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts will deliver remarks, and three recipients will receive the prestigious ICON Award, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the community. Retired Lieutenant General Ronald Bailey, known for his distinguished military career, will serve as the keynote speaker, offering words of inspiration to attendees.

In addition to honoring veterans, the conference will focus on men’s health with a health fair scheduled for November 2nd. The fair will offer free biometric screenings, a blood drive, and educational resources aimed at raising awareness and promoting health and wellness. This initiative is designed to provide essential health services and information to the community, contributing to the fraternity’s mission of fostering a healthier society.

The event will also feature a scholarship pageant, set to take place on November 2nd at Austin Peay State University’s Clement Auditorium. The pageant is designed to recognize and support young individuals pursuing higher education, aligning with the fraternity’s commitment to leadership development and educational advancement.

Donnie Hutchenson, president of the local chapter, emphasized the significance of the conference: “This event represents our commitment to honoring those who have served and providing valuable health resources to our community. We are excited to bring everyone together to celebrate our veterans and promote a healthier future.”

The Association of Tennessee Alphamen, which consists of 450 active members across 8 graduate/professional chapters and 17 undergraduate chapters statewide, has long been dedicated to leadership development, voter empowerment, and advocating for key social issues such as teen pregnancy prevention.

The fraternity extends its gratitude to its event sponsors, including Trane, Mark Kelly & the Air Assault Team, and several local organizations, for their support in making these events possible.

The 2024 State of Tennessee District Conference promises to be an important weekend for both the fraternity and the wider Clarksville community, celebrating service, health, and leadership.

About the Association of Tennessee Alphamen

