Steam-Powered Heritage Shines at 54th Annual Tennessee-Kentucky Threshermen’s Show

Written by Jonathan Wheeler

Adams, TN – A long-standing event in Adams, Tennessee, has been holding onto an important piece of history and keeping it available for generations to come. It isn’t what you would normally associate with this town, known for its Bell Witch Cave stories or summertime canoe locations off the Red River.

Instead, this particular event gives attendees a chance to see into the past with machinery and techniques that propelled our nation’s farming into the advanced era we see today. This antiquity-preserving event right outside of Clarksville was the Tennessee-Kentucky Threshermen’s Association 54th Annual Steam Threshing Show.

The first thing that comes to mind is what exactly is a thresher? A thresher is a machine used in the farming process to separate wheat or grain. In the past, a large steam engine was required to generate the power needed to run the thresher. As spectators walked around near the entrance at this year’s show, one of the main attractions was a 1924 Keck Gonnerman steam engine. It was on display and in use, to show how this threshing process was done.

On the grounds, there were displays and demonstrations, classic cars, functioning antique tractors, tractor pulling and horse pulling contests, a sawmill, vendors, antiques and more to pique the interest of spectators young and old. It is no wonder that the uniqueness of this exposition makes this annual steam threshing show one of the largest events of its kind hosted in the Southeast United States, with crowds for the multi-day event reaching into the thousands.

The 1924 Keck Gonnerman steam engine mentioned earlier is undeniably one of the main highlights of this show. In this particular year, this steam engine owned by the Bumpus family has been in service for 100 years. According to Nate Bumpus, this steam engine was originally bought in Indiana. It took weeks to get it back to Cross Plains, Tennessee, due to the fact that its max speed is 4 mph.

During transit, they stopped at farms along the way to help till fields, refill it with water, and earn some extra cash. Nate states that this two-cylinder steam engine was designed to work heavier loads, such as wheat threshing or saw milling, and that many steam engines at that time were actually only one cylinder.

Another interesting fact about the Bumpus’s steam engine is that theirs is the last serial number of that model ever made by Keck Gonnerman. This was the last steam engine manufactured before the company turned to innovations with gas and diesel power. As combines came to replace the steam engine and thresher combo, Paul Swann, the original owner in the family, made the switch as many others did.

However, he and his fellow farmers in the area understood the importance of the steam- powered thresher’s impact on farming, which led to them founding the Tennessee-Kentucky Threshermen’s Association in 1969. To this day, their family has not only kept this steam engine running, but has been a major part of this annual show’s leadership. Today, Charlie Bumpus is president of the association. His wife Mary, and sons Will and Nate can be seen operating the steam engine and helping out around the show.

The show had much more than steam engines and threshing. This year, participants could watch all kinds of events related to farming and other activities from rural America. Wheat threshing and sawmilling showcased not only the Bumpus’s steam engine’s power, but the amazing power of steam engines owned by others at the show. Throughout the fair, these engines could be seen putting plumes of steam into the sky, as spectators looked on with amazement.

Horse, mule, and pony pulls had many in awe as they watched how these resilient animals competed amongst each other throughout the 3-day show. Another interesting event that took place on two of the days was the antique tractor pull, which really put some perspective into how machinery of the past can still be relevant and powerful today. Show-goers had an abundant of opportunities to experience life in the days of old, with glimpses at blacksmithing, and displays of wares from a bygone era.

Another intriguing highlight was the grand parade on Saturday, which included the classic cars, trucks, antique tractors, and special-build tractors arriving along the main roadway of Adams, Highway US 41. Crowds watched with joy as organizations, business owners, and political figures passed through the parade, waving and passing out candy to everyone.

Learning about the past can be as simple as an internet search. However, it’s rare to see history in action. What the Tennessee-Kentucky Threshermen’s Association puts together every year is a marvel of technical farming advancements at a time that shaped this nation’s ability to provide for itself.



With the steam powered engine, farmers were able to increase their yield, save time, and even create better techniques to do demanding jobs. The 27 men involved with the founding of this association saw this machine’s importance and put together something truly special for all to see.



This 54th annual show carried on that great tradition.

Photo Gallery