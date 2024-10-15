3rd Annual Tea with Me Event & Fundraiser

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Bethel Community Church of Clarksville recently hosted its 3rd Annual Tea with Me fundraising and Christian women’s celebration event, a delightful and heartwarming gathering organized by Kathy Robertson and Vickey McCullum. This year’s event featured special guest speaker Brandy Luna, a renowned Christian pod-caster from Las Vegas, and Sherry Nicholson, the esteemed founder of the non-profit organization YaiPak.

The occasion served a dual purpose. Firstly, it was an important fundraiser for YaiPak’s new “Foster Hope” program to help children of trauma from within their homes, homeless children and child victims of sex trafficking. Secondly, it was also a cherished opportunity for Christian women to socialize, bond, and strengthen their faith.

As attendees entered the beautifully decorated hall, they were greeted by a stunning array of tables, each adorned with its own unique tea party theme. The meticulous attention to detail was evident in every corner, from the elegant floral centerpieces to the charming tea sets that promised an afternoon of fun fellowship.

A delectable variety of cakes, snacks, and mini chicken and tuna salads with crackers were laid out, catering to every palate. Most impressive was the extensive selection of teas from around the world, ensuring that everyone found something to their taste, making the event a true feast for the senses.

The festivities started with Jenny and Even Owens, along with Jess Hall, members of the Bethel Church band, wonderfully performing contemporary Christian music and leading all the ladies in songs and prayers of empowerment and gratitude, setting the tone for the moving afternoon of celebration.

One of the most amusing moments of the afternoon was the best hat contest, which brought out the creative spirit of the attendees. Women of all ages donned their most imaginative and stylish headwear, vying for the coveted prize. The laughter and friendly competition added a lively touch to the serene atmosphere.

The first guest speaker, the indelible force of nature, Sherry Nicholson, shared her testimony of how she started her non-profit, once being a very young homeless mother of two children, and the significant moment, in her darkest moment, that God’s presence saved her life. She spoke passionately about YaiPak’s mission and the critical importance of their new foster care program. Her dedication to helping the most vulnerable members of the community, especially the homeless children and victims of sex trafficking, was moving, and her appeal for support was met with generous contributions from the attendees.

Influential Christian pod-caster Brandy Luna flew in, all the way from Las Vegas, to share her testimony. She captivated the audience with her inspiring talk, sharing her amazing journey from running away from foster care as a very young teen, surviving on the streets, homeless, and finally the profound impact of faith in her life. Her words resonated deeply with many, offering encouragement, speaking of the incredible gift and healing power of forgiveness to others and to ourselves, and instilling a renewed sense of purpose.

As women, we juggle very busy lives, taking care of our families, work, and an unending list of responsibilities that leave very little time for introspection. The afternoon’s tea party is likened to a moment of “forgetting your hungry, ’til you smell the food,” except it was a spiritual hunger that was brought to the forefront of attention.

Throughout the event, there was a sense of sisterhood and unity. Women from various walks of life, different races, ages, and diverse cultures all came together, not just to enjoy a lovely tea party but to support a noble cause and uplift one another through prayer and shared experiences. The communal prayers, singing in unison, and heartfelt conversations reinforced the bonds of faith, connections, and friendship, feeding everyone’s souls and leaving them feeling spiritually full, empowered, and revitalized.

The 3rd Annual Tea with Me was more than just an afternoon of tea and treats. It was a testament to the power of community and compassion. The success of the event underscored the collective strength of women coming together for the greater good. As the attendees left, there was a shared sense of fulfillment and inspiration, as we were left eagerly looking forward to next year’s gathering.

I’d like to personally ask all our readers to get in touch with YaiPak and help support Foster for Hope either through donation, or volunteerism. The best way to empower ourselves is by helping and giving to others. Right now, the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community need all our help the most. Please visit www.yaipak.org/foster-hope to find more information on how to get involved. thank you.

Also, very special thanks to the amazing Jop Hall, a local real estate agent and insurance sales agent, for inviting me.