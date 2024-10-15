APSU Men’s Golf’s Seth Smith Shoots Eight-Under 63, Wins The Buddy as Govs Finish Second

Murray, KY – After starting the day in second place two shots back of his own teammate, Seth Smith shot an eight-under 63 – the second-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf history – to win Murray State’s The Buddy with a score of 13-under 200, Tuesday, while leading the Governors to a second-place team finish at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

Smith’s eight-under 63 in the final round at the par-72, 6,700-yard track is two shots off Chris Baker’s Austin Peay State University record of 61, which he shot at the 2015 Grub Mart Intercollegiate at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The round of 63 also is one shot better than the previous second-best score in program history, which was held by Yoshio Yamamoto (2005), Erik Barnes (2008), Dustin Korte (2013), Smith (2023), and Patton Samuels (2024).

Smith’s three-round score of 200 also is tied with Chris Barron’s 200 at the 2005 Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational for the second-best 54-hole score in Austin Peay State University history and is one shot off Erik Barnes’ program record of 199 at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. In addition, Patton Samuels shot three-under 68 in the third round to post an aggregate score of 10-under 203, which is the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history.

With Smith’s first collegiate win and a runner-up finish from Samuels – his fourth-straight top-five finish – Austin Peay State University finished in second place, five shots behind tournament-winner Murray State. The Governors shot 13-under 839 as a team, which is tied for the seventh-best team 54-hole score in program history and was 14 strokes better than third-place Northern Kentucky.

The APSU Govs’ third-round score of 10-under 274 is tied for the sixth-best 18-hole team score in program history.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Grady Cox shot one-over 72 in the final round and finished tied for 23rd with a score of four-over 217. Reece Britt carded an even-par 71 to finish tied for 32nd with a score of seven-over 220. Finally, Michael Long posted a four-over 75 and finished tied for 48th with a score of 12-over 225.

While playing as an individual, Caleb Brummitt shot an 83 in the final round to finish tied for 68th with a score of 232.

Through four events under first-year head coach Easton Key, Austin Peay State University has a 46-6-1 record against the field as a team and has finished in the top three in every tournament.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team closes out the fall schedule at the Xavier Invitational on October 21st-22nd at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.