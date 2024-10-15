Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Rallies for 12th Place Finish with Impressive Final Round 294 at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Jonesboro, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team posted its best round of Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, shooting a six-over 294 in the final round to finish in 12th place with a score of 913, Tuesday, at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Austin Peay State University picked up two spots on the leaderboard on the final day, finishing eight shots ahead of 13th-place Texas A&M-Commerce and 16 shots ahead of West Georgia and UT Arlington, who tied for 14th. The APSU Govs also finished six shots behind 11th-place Murray State and seven shots behind 10th-place North Alabama.

Abby Hirtzel and Erica Scutt finished tied for 42nd place with scores of 228 to lead the Governors. Hirtzel carded an even-par 72 in the final round to pick up 21 spots on the leaderboard, while Scutt posted a seven-over 79.

Maggie Glass was Austin Peay State University’s biggest mover of the final round, shooting one-under 71 to pick up 24 spots and finish tied for 45th with a score of 229. Autumn Spencer also matched her career-low round of 72 in the final round to pick up 21 spots on the leaderboard and finished tied for 64th with a career-low 54-hole score of 233.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Kaley Campbell shot an 80 and finished tied for 76th with a score of 237.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team wraps up its fall schedule when it travels to Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational, October 21st-23rd, at Kapolei Golf Course in Kapolei, Hawaii.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.