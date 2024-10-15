Clarksville Association of REALTORS® to Deliver Free Thanksgiving Meals on November 23rd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) and its Spreading Our Support Foundation (SOS) will host their Thanksgiving for All annual food drive to help area families have a special Thanksgiving

this year.

The Thanksgiving meals will go to families throughout the Clarksville-Montgomery County community and are funded through community donations, CAR’s members, its Affiliates, and the generous supply assistance from Hilltop Supermarket and Sunbelt Rentals.

Each meal provided is approximately $50.00 per family and includes a turkey, stuffing, and all the trimmings. It will be delivered on November 23rd, 2024, at various locations around Montgomery County.

“I’ve seen so many amazing people doing so much good over the last few years! It’s unbelievable how this small sacrifice can change an entire family’s holiday,” said Kimberly Cargill, 2024 SOS President, Clarksville Association of REALTORS®. “We continue doing this so people will know how much love can change things for the better,” Cargill added.

This food drive is completely community-driven and relies heavily on community support and the time and passion of the CAR and SOS volunteers to be successful. Our tireless volunteers have come through for our community and provided more than 4000 families with Thanksgiving meals since 2015.

Other companies who have helped the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® with donations include Food Lion on Hwy 48, YAIPak Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, Spotlight Early Learning Academy, the Clarksville Montgomery County School System, and several of our affiliate partners.

“This is my favorite event at CAR. Seeing the members and our community come together to feed families in need shows me just how caring our community is,” shared Sandy Hester, 2024 Helping Hands Committee Chair. “We all work together for a need, and it shows with the amount of donations and hands-on work that takes place,” furthered Hester.

If you or your business would like to help us achieve this goal of feeding area families, donations are welcome at: www.aplos.com/aws/give/CARSOS/general

