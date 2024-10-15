Clarksville Police Searching for 46-Year-Old Daniel Boyko, Missing for Over 24 Hours

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Daniel Thomas Boyko. His family has not heard from him in the last 24 hours and is concerned for his welfare.

Daniel is 5’11’ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a blue 2012 Toyota Camry (Tennessee tag BNG-2523).

If anyone sees Daniel or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective S. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.