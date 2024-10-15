54.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Searching for 46-Year-Old Daniel Boyko, Missing for Over 24 Hours
News

Clarksville Police Searching for 46-Year-Old Daniel Boyko, Missing for Over 24 Hours

News Staff
By News Staff
Daniel Boyko
Daniel Boyko

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Daniel Thomas Boyko. His family has not heard from him in the last 24 hours and is concerned for his welfare.

Daniel is 5’11’ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a blue 2012 Toyota Camry (Tennessee tag BNG-2523).

If anyone sees Daniel or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective S. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.

Previous article
APSU Men’s Golf’s Seth Smith Shoots Eight-Under 63, Wins The Buddy as Govs Finish Second
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information