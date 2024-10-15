Hilltop Supermarket’s Trunk or Treat Promises Safe Halloween Fun for All Ages

Clarksville, TN – Hilltop Supermarket is bringing back its Trunk or Treat event this Halloween, promising a spooktacular evening of fun, candy, and costumes for community families. The event will take place on October 31st from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Hilltop Supermarket parking lot, located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN.

A beloved tradition, the Hilltop Supermarket Trunk or Treat has become a hallmark of safe and family-friendly Halloween celebrations in Clarksville. Local businesses and organizations will decorate their car trunks with Halloween-themed displays, creating an exciting environment for children to trick or treat. Each trunk will offer a unique, candy-filled experience as the parking lot transforms into a festive Halloween wonderland.

Parents can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their children will be trick-or-treating in a secure, well-lit space. The Hilltop team has worked diligently to ensure all safety guidelines are followed, making the event a perfect outing for families looking to celebrate Halloween in a worry-free setting.

“Halloween is about more than just costumes and candy – it’s about community,” said a representative from Hilltop Supermarket. “Our Trunk or Treat event is a great way for local businesses to connect with families and give back to the community, all while ensuring that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Halloween.”

Hilltop Supermarket’s Trunk or Treat offers more than just candy – it fosters a sense of community spirit, bringing together local businesses and families for a night of unforgettable Halloween fun.

Make sure to mark your calendars for October 31st, and don’t forget your costumes! Whether you’re dressed as a witch, a superhero, or a friendly ghost, the Hilltop Supermarket Trunk or Treat promises a night of spooky excitement, sweet treats, and lasting memories.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating in Hilltop’s Trunk or Treat event and handing out candy can sign up by calling 931.552.9668.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Dollar General. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.

Photos From Last Year’s Event