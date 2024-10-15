Tennessee Forestry Division Requires Free Burn Permits Beginning October 15th

Nashville, TN – Beginning October 15th, 2024, a free burn permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is required prior to burning leaves or natural vegetation, including debris generated by Hurricane Helene.

“Due to the vast amount of woody debris from Hurricane Helene and other recent storms across the state, we expect more outdoor burning than usual this year,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “Since escaped debris burns are the leading cause of wildfires, it is important that Tennesseans take fire safety seriously. Burn permits are required by law and the tool by which we help citizens understand when and how to burn.”

Permits are only issued when it is safe to burn. When conditions are unsafe due to hazardous conditions like high winds or extreme drought, TDF temporarily pauses the issuance of burn permits and resumes once conditions improve.

Burn permits are free and can be obtained at www.BurnSafeTN.org or by using the MyTN mobile app. Online permits are issued 7 days a week, 8:00am – 11:00pm in Eastern or Central time zones, depending on your location. Always obtain a permit on the day you intend to burn any size leaf, brush, or debris pile or conduct a prescribed fire. Each fire should be completely extinguished by the permit expiration and no fire should be left unattended at any time. Burning without a permit is a prosecutable Class C misdemeanor.

Although online applications are encouraged, residents with limited internet access may call 877.350.BURN (2876) to request a permit Monday through Friday, 8:00am until 4:30pm Central.

If you live inside city limits, check with your municipality for additional restrictions before you burn.

Contact your local government to check for alternatives to burning for safe disposal of natural disaster debris and use those options whenever possible.

Information about burning debris from natural disasters, as well as a list of materials that are not allowed to be burned, can be found online at www.tn.gov/environment/air/open-burning.html

The following tips should be followed when it is safe to conduct a debris burn:

Notify your local fire department and neighbors of your intent to burn.

Do not burn on windy days.

Choose a location away from flammable materials and buildings.

Keep fire containment equipment on hand (e.g. rake, shovel, water).

Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

Visit www.BurnSafeTN.org for additional tips to burn safely and to protect your community.

To get updates on wildfire news and fire risk in Tennessee, follow @TNWildlandFire on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildfires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training.

Additionally, the Division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. The Division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy.

Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.