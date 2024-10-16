APSU Soccer Travels to Queens Looking to Solidify ASUN Standing

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team kicks off its final road swing of the regular season with a Thursday 6:00pm CT match against Atlantic Sun Conference foe Queens at the Queens Sports Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin Peay (6-5-4, 4-2-2 ASUN) had a five-match unbeaten streak come to an end following a 3-1 loss against Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Entering the penultimate week of the regular season, the APSU Govs are fifth in the ASUN standings and proceeded only by Central Arkansas (20 points), Florida Gulf Coast (19), Eastern Kentucky (18), and Lipscomb. Behind the Govs is Bellarmine (13), and North Florida (13).

The Governors’ offense is led by Alec Baumgardt’s five goals. She is followed in goal scoring by Ellie Dreas, who netted her fourth goal of the campaign in Sunday’s match against the Eagles.

Katie Bahn has been APSU’s starting goalkeeper in each of the last four matches, tallying all 360 minutes. In that time, she has made 15 saves, posted a 2-1-1 record, and has a .714 save percentage.

Queens (5-9-2, 1-5-2 ASUN) is 10th in the ASUN with 13 goals. Its offense is paced by Sophia Muetterties four goals, 20 shots, and 11 shots on goal. She is the only Royal – of 10 goalscorers – with multiple scores this season.

Defensively, Queens is last in the ASUN with 35 goals allowed this season, but has allowed one-or-fewer scores in five of its eight ASUN matches.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team’s final road match of the regular season takes them to Carrollton, Georgia to face ASUN newcomer, West Georgia in a Sunday 12:00pm CT match.