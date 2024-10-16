Austin Peay State University Aviation provides support in Hurricane Helene’s aftermath

Clarksville, TN – After Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on North Carolina, thousands of private citizens poured into the area to coordinate relief efforts and aid for those suffering losses.

Among those who leaped into action were Austin Peay State University (APSU) aviation science flight instructor Sean Jones and senior Ray Johnson, whose quick actions and dedication brought much-needed help to the affected areas.

Ray Answers the Call

As Hurricane Helene’s devastation became apparent, John Kinnard with AeroLuxe Aviation reached out to Johnson, who had completed his commercial training with the Nashville-based company. Kinnard extended an invitation to join the relief flights, and Johnson did not hesitate.

Their journey faced logistical challenges but was marked by an unwavering commitment to aid.

“We didn’t even reach North Carolina, and we started missions,” Johnson said, describing how they distributed vital supplies like baby essentials to storm-ravaged communities after landing for fuel in Gatlinburg.

Once on the ground in North Carolina, it was an all-hands affair from morning until night.

“Basically, as soon as we landed, we operated out of a Harley-Davidson dealership, flying up and down the mountains to the lakes, helping people out,” Johnson said. “Early on, we relied on word-of-mouth and radios, people making contact with people or asking us to go check on people they hadn’t been able to make contact with.”

At night, logistics teams mapped out grids and plotted the following day’s supply delivery. As soon as fog cleared out of the valley each morning, teams were in the air to provide as much aid as possible, with work continuing late into the evening.

Seamless Transition of Support

After a few days, Johnson needed to return to Clarksville, and Sean Jones was trying to find his way to the Tar Heel State.

Jones, a 2022 aviation program graduate and now an instructor with a special operations aviation background and a student in Austin Peay State University’s Master of Business Administration program, was alerted to the need for assistance by fellow special operations professionals already engaged in relief efforts. He was prepared to fly his own aircraft to North Carolina, but closed runways at home kept him grounded.

“I called Sean hoping he could come get me, and he told me the runway was shut down and he couldn’t get his plane out,” Johnson said. “When I found another guy to come get me, I called Sean back and asked if he wanted to ride with him to replace me. And so he hopped in with this guy, hopped out of the plane in Asheville, I jumped out of the helicopter, and we high-fived on the tarmac. I flew home and he flew up the mountain.”



Upon arrival, Jones integrated into a network of special operations veterans and civilian volunteers tasked with delivering medical supplies and urgent assistance to remote areas; he spent a lot of time flying a surgeon around to provide medical aid.



“It reminded me a lot of combat,” Jones said. “In many ways, it was worse just due to the level of devastation.”



The Harley dealership, which was completely flooded, became the holding area for supplies pouring in from across the country. For days after the disaster, Jones, Johnson, and APSU aviation alumni Sean-Michael Horn and Anthony Vasquez were part of the group that moved the most supplies in the region, providing aid to thousands.

Community and Coordination

A critical turning point in the operation was the technological support provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which delivered Starlink satellite systems to enhance communication in the blackout zones.

“Once we got the Starlink, people were sending us grids and Facebook posts,” said Johnson, who also has a background in special operations. “That’s when things got easier.”

The relief operation became a testament to community resilience, with volunteers from across the country. Firehouses, police stations, and churches became supply areas, and locals banded together to support one another.

“The devastation was incredible, but so was the humanity of it all,” said Jones, who likened the destruction to what Hurricane Katrina wrought on New Orleans. While red tape can be a logistical hurdle, the special operations volunteers used their training to quickly get aid to those who needed it most on the ground.

A Testimony to Training and Service

The experience of Jones, Johnson, and other Austin Peay State University aviation alumni underscored the impact of their training.

“The level of expertise these guys get and the training we give them here really showed,” Jones said, reflecting on the readiness and dedication exhibited by APSU students and alumni.

Their actions not only provided immediate relief but also showcased the strategic importance of aviation skills in emergency response scenarios.

“There were a lot of people who needed help,” Johnson said. “It was nice to use my training to help others out.”

A Lasting Legacy of Hope and Progress

As North Carolina slowly begins to heal, the stories of Jones, Johnson, and their fellow volunteers remain a powerful reminder of the capability and humanity individuals can bring to dire situations.

“I’m proud to be a Tennessean,” Jones said. “I’ve been here since 1994, and I’m proud of all the guys from Austin Peay who just jumped up and went and showed such a tremendous amount of pride and dedication. I know if we’d had more seats, we could have filled them with APSU people.”

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.

Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine, and government positions.