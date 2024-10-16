Austin Peay State University Basketball Hosts Free Govs Madness Event for Fans on October 24th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams welcome the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community to the fourth annual Govs Madness, a night of fun, prizes, and an electric atmosphere on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Doors to the free event open at 5:00pm, with the event beginning at 6:00pm.

From exclusive giveaways and autograph sessions, to exciting on-court action, including a dunk contest, three-point contests, and cheer and dance team performances, fans will not want to miss the opportunity to get the first look at the 2024-25 men’s and women’s basketball programs.

In addition to the show on the court, there will also be fun for all ages, with a photo booth, balloon makers, face painting, coloring stations, and more. The first 250 fans also will receive a free hat upon entry.

Following performances by the cheer and dance team, fans will be introduced to this year’s basketball teams in addition to its coaching and support staff.

Head coaches Brittany Young and Corey Gipson then will address the crowd before the teams take the court to compete in the various on-court activities.

Season ticket holders who have renewed their tickets for the upcoming season will receive a signed poster by both teams.

Following the event, both programs will be available on the court for autographs.

The women’s basketball team officially tips off its 2024-25 season with a November 4th contest against Bethel, with the men following the double header against Union. Prior to the November 4th date, the Governors travel to Cookeville, Tennessee for an October 22nd exhibition against Tennessee Tech before then hosting a charity alumni game benefitting Habitat for Humanity on October 28th at 7:00pm at F&M Bank Arena.

Fans can ger their FREE tickets to Govs Madness HERE. For additional information about basketball tickets, contact Jon Mortimer at jmortimer@ssellc.com or by calling the Austin Peay ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow the men’s (@GovsMBB) and women’s (@GovsWBB) basketball teams on X and Instagram, and check back at LetsGoPeay.com for all Governors’ news and updates.